Is there much benefit from eating mushrooms?

Not sure about the nutritional/antioxidant profile but from what I know they have beeen implicated in brain health, anti-bacterial properties, anti-viral properties and anti-cancer properties. YouTube Paul Stamets and the health benefits or pick up his book mycelium running as it has section on health benefits if you’re interested.
It depends on the mushroom. They are nutritious but there are ones with crazy health benefits. Lion's mane boosts memory, brain power, athletic performance, etc. and is worth taking as a powder. They are expensive to buy whole but are rather tasty imo. You could probably grow them.