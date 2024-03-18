Is there much benefit from eating mushrooms?

They don't have much nutritional value from what I see. I understand that they are supposed to have antioxidants but would they even have more antioxidants than other foods like fruits and vegetables?
 
Not sure about the nutritional/antioxidant profile but from what I know they have beeen implicated in brain health, anti-bacterial properties, anti-viral properties and anti-cancer properties. YouTube Paul Stamets and the health benefits or pick up his book mycelium running as it has section on health benefits if you’re interested.
 
It depends on the mushroom. They are nutritious but there are ones with crazy health benefits. Lion's mane boosts memory, brain power, athletic performance, etc. and is worth taking as a powder. They are expensive to buy whole but are rather tasty imo. You could probably grow them.

9 Health Benefits of Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Plus Side Effects)

Lion’s mane mushrooms and their extracts contain bioactive substances that have beneficial effects on the body.
Latest Study Suggests Lion's Mane Mushrooms May Boost Brain Health

New research suggests that lion’s mane mushroom may boost brain cell growth and improve memory. Here’s how.
I believe they contain a bit of B vitamins, like niacin and riboflavin. They can also contribute towards having a healthy mix of gut bacteria, and a lot of modern health issues are thought to be related to a lack of some gut bacteria. The antioxidants and phytonutrients found in mushrooms might not have the same effects as the ones in the other foods you eat, as different ones can work on different pathways, like in different parts of cells or some react with free radicals whereas others help activate genes to make enzymes that have antioxidant effects or suppressing enzymes that make free radicals.

Generally it's just good to eat a mix of plants to cover all bases (a lot of nutritional stuff is still unknown anyway), so you could have mushrooms sometimes and sometimes not.
 
