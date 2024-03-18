Is there much benefit from eating mushrooms?

9 Health Benefits of Lion’s Mane Mushroom (Plus Side Effects) Lion’s mane mushrooms and their extracts contain bioactive substances that have beneficial effects on the body.

Latest Study Suggests Lion's Mane Mushrooms May Boost Brain Health New research suggests that lion’s mane mushroom may boost brain cell growth and improve memory. Here’s how.

It depends on the mushroom. They are nutritious but there are ones with crazy health benefits. Lion's mane boosts memory, brain power, athletic performance, etc. and is worth taking as a powder. They are expensive to buy whole but are rather tasty imo. You could probably grow them.