Is there much benefit from eating mushrooms?

I believe they contain a bit of B vitamins, like niacin and riboflavin. They can also contribute towards having a healthy mix of gut bacteria, and a lot of modern health issues are thought to be related to a lack of some gut bacteria. The antioxidants and phytonutrients found in mushrooms might not have the same effects as the ones in the other foods you eat, as different ones can work on different pathways, like in different parts of cells or some react with free radicals whereas others help activate genes to make enzymes that have antioxidant effects or suppressing enzymes that make free radicals Generally it's just good to eat a mix of plants to cover all bases (a lot of nutritional stuff is still unknown anyway), so you could have mushrooms sometimes and sometimes not.