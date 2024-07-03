  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is there any point in Izzy trying to gain weight?

Title. If Blachowicz fight (200.5 weigh in, clothed) and his own word are to be taken, he cuts down from less than 200 pounds. Even for MW he could stand to gain 5-10 pounds, though I suppose there are also benefits to not cutting as much weight. But that would be an inbetween to getting up to a more solid 215-220 for LHW. Possible with his frame? You can see Izzy and Alex are roughly the same size in the old kickboxing fights, but Pereira got chonkier as the years went by.

Should also note, Adesanya's next opponent at MW, Dricus, is almost LHW size. Is it possible Adesanya has already gained weight from his Blachowicz-fight days? I can't find recent data
 
I don't think so, especially not at this point in his mid 30s. And I'd say forget LHW, he has enough challenges at MW.

Pereira is an average sized LHW at the smallest, the dude is fucking lean and big. I've no idea how he made MW, at least in recent times anyway.
 
He looked notably bigger than both Hill and Jiri.

He was a little stringy and leaner at MW, but still obviously super powerful. He's definitely grown into LHW over the last year and it's really showing in his fighting style, his power just looks sick nowadays with him fully filled out into his frame.
 
Sounds like a move to welterweight is in order. Most of those guys are 190-200 in the cage, IIRC.
 
A few years ago, Du Plessis was able to make welterweight with no problem. He had a pair of memorable fights with Roberto Soldic for the KSW welterweight title. In one of them, Du Plessis stepped on the scale at 169 lbs and looked fine.



Du Plessis likely couldn't cut back down to welterweight now, but claiming that he is almost the size of a LHW is an exaggeration. He is very similar in size to Robert Whittaker.

Dang, that's the thing--people DO tend to gain weight into their 30s. Pereira is obviously lean, but he was definitely even leaner before. It's obvious they don't have the same exact build, so maybe it would just end up with Adesanya being slower, but it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility if he's already getting denser.

See above. It isn't really possible to know whether he's gained or lost weight since without in-cage weights, though. Only California commission publishes them reliably as far as I know. The Blachowicz fight is a lucky data point, and it lines up with Adesanya's own word from years back
 
Dricus is short and very strong. Israel could stand to get a little stronger but I don’t think it should be a huge priority. He’s been doing a lot of work with his S&C coach, so I assume he’s only getting more physical. His coach is really smart and good
 
Hill is an overweight MW. His body is disgusting for a professional athlete.. he has a beer gut and basically no muscle.

Jiri said he could make 185lbs. He fought at openweight at 215 back in the day. He is tall but not really that big.

Pereira weighting in +230lbs in the cage is hilarious. I have no idea how he made 185lbs.


Regarding Izzy.. he could take another cycle of whatever he took to get that awful gyno and maybe could pack a little more muscle.
 
