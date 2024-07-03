Is there any point in Izzy trying to gain weight?

Title. If Blachowicz fight (200.5 weigh in, clothed) and his own word are to be taken, he cuts down from less than 200 pounds. Even for MW he could stand to gain 5-10 pounds, though I suppose there are also benefits to not cutting as much weight. But that would be an inbetween to getting up to a more solid 215-220 for LHW. Possible with his frame? You can see Izzy and Alex are roughly the same size in the old kickboxing fights, but Pereira got chonkier as the years went by.



Should also note, Adesanya's next opponent at MW, Dricus, is almost LHW size. Is it possible Adesanya has already gained weight from his Blachowicz-fight days? I can't find recent data