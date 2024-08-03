is there a way to skip "workplace training?"

We got like 30 of these training sessions we have to complete. We gotta watch multiple little video clips, then there's a small quiz after.

Before they updated the system, there was a "next" button. I used to just click on that until the quiz starts.

I finish all of em in no time by skipping to the exam portion.

Now, they got rid of the next button, so you have to sit there and watch the training videos.

The only cheat I managed to come up with so far is to open up 2 different browsers and play 2 training sessions at once, then just go out and come back after a few mins to do the quiz.

I've been wracking my brain trying to find a way to do these mind numbing videos faster.
 
If you get paid to do them, why not take your time?
 
They are there because of presidential orders. If the school says you have to say the pledge, why not dodge it?

Assuming we are talking about the training i am thinking about. Diversity training , etc...
 
No, the president does not make you watch workplace training videos. What are you, 7 years old?
 
I find you don't have to do them if you don't sexually harass people.
 
I have them too. They are some web based crap. I tried to refresh like 10 times, then closed it and reopened it but nothing worked. Even the quizzes didn't give you the right answers and made you do it again if you failed. Sucks.
 
I just quit my old job for a new one. I had like 20+ outstanding online trainings. I basically never did them after the first year. Figured I wouldn’t until they stopped issuing my pay, which never happened. I’d just get emails asking me to please complete which I continually ignored or said I plan on it by so and so date.
 
Personally, I just ignore the e-mails telling me to complete them... I have a rule set up to automatically move them to the trash folder. Seems to be working so far?
 
Mute and let them run while you're doing something else then just give the most obvious answer. It's not like those things are graded.
 
