is there a way to skip "workplace training?"

We got like 30 of these training sessions we have to complete. We gotta watch multiple little video clips, then there's a small quiz after.



Before they updated the system, there was a "next" button. I used to just click on that until the quiz starts.



I finish all of em in no time by skipping to the exam portion.



Now, they got rid of the next button, so you have to sit there and watch the training videos.



The only cheat I managed to come up with so far is to open up 2 different browsers and play 2 training sessions at once, then just go out and come back after a few mins to do the quiz.



I've been wracking my brain trying to find a way to do these mind numbing videos faster.