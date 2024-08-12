I do not hate the rich. I do not want to tax them more just for the sake of wealth redistribution. I want to tax them more because there is a certain amount of tax revenue that is needed and they are more in a position to pay it than the lower and middle class. Our current tax system increases inequality and keeps the lower and middle classes divided and in opposition to each other even though the lower and middle class share more common interests with each other than they do with the rich.



Income taxes and sales taxes do not shift the tax burden away from the lower and middle class. The wealthiest people do not get their wealth from selling their labor the way the lower and middle class do. Most of their wealth is tied into stocks and other investments. I think income and sales taxes should both be lowered since they are paid disproportionately by the lower and middle class.



Current laws make it difficult to tax the wealthy. You do not want to discourage investment or hurt the economy. You also do not want to tax the wealthy in such a way that makes it to where they can recoup their money by raising prices for the goods and services they control.



Is it possible to shift the tax burden away from the lower and middle class and more towards the wealthy? If so, how could it be done?



I'm interested in your suggestions. Since it seems difficult to tax the wealth tied to investments, I thought it might be possible to tax their property at a high rate. A very high rate of taxation on property like mansions when their total amount of property equals more than 20 million or something like that. I think it would be harder for them to shield property from taxation than wealth tied up in stock. It would also have the added benefit of discouraging them from buying up all available property. There is probably some reason this would be difficult though. What kind of ideas do you have?