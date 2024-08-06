Is there a single person that thinks

Who knows? GSP was a bad match up for him though. With that said Khabib was infinitely better than guys like Den Ardy, Matt Serra and Carlos Conduit.
 
Except for the fact that Khabib is lightyears better than Antonio McKee, this is like back in the day when people were wondering if McKee would beat GSP and I'm like, "Why would you ever envision them fighting? They're in different weightclasses."
 
Probably not. GSP had crazy TDD towards the tail end of his career, and a pretty solid striking arsenal, with long limbs.

Khabibs pressure would make it interesting though.
 
GSP was good at defending specific takedowns, I wonder how he would have faired against khabibs chain wrestling. I don't think either guy would have finished the other because they are both very defensively sound. I could see either guy running a decision.
 
It's insanely hard to try & predict those kind of matchups. GSP would have the striking advantage, but so did Conor & he got outstroke by Khabib.
 
Prime GSP beats Prime Khabib at any weight class.

GSP has fought the elite of the WW division, many former champs, and for the most part, made it look quite easy. Khabib has never fought anyone at GSP's level, and GSP's fight IQ is among the absolute best in the sport.

I get that Khabib is strong and relentless, but I just don't see him beating GSP.
 
Could see them going head to head. Khabib would grind him down for the first two rounds but probably not be able to submit him, with GSP then largely stuffing the TDs in RD3 and RD4 when Khabib has expended a little energy. Outstriking him and maybe even get a double leg of his own followed by some good scrambles for position.

But it seems to be it would be one of those fights solely decided on who wants it more. In that case, I’d probably give Khabib the slight edge.
 
IloveTHIS said:
Khabib would have beaten GSP at any point in their careers. Genuinely curious no Habib hate
Click to expand...
Not me.

GSP wins, no matter the weight. But the proviso is GSP had to be under 40 years old. Which is the age Khabib ducked him at. I think GSP was 39 when Khabib retired.
 




michael-weston-loading-gun-6cslp3q8ync9x2y2.gif
 
TBH its just the wording probably.

They nerfed my thread by putting in the fantasy sub forum

but if you just phrase it like this, it will just stay even tho its the same exact shit.
 
Khablob would be in big trouble after he spammed the takedown and got them all stuffed. On the other hand gsp’s kryptonite was little guys coming forward and throwing heavy shots with no boxing fundamentals like Matt Serra or the big rig Johnny “pig body” Hendricks. I’d guess that gsp would use his footwork and “teh jab” to stay away from khablob and win a 50-45 snoozefest that would leave uncle fester and the just bleed gods absolutely disgusted.
 
