Is there a single person that thinks

Except for the fact that Khabib is lightyears better than Antonio McKee, this is like back in the day when people were wondering if McKee would beat GSP and I'm like, "Why would you ever envision them fighting? They're in different weightclasses."
GSP was good at defending specific takedowns, I wonder how he would have faired against khabibs chain wrestling. I don't think either guy would have finished the other because they are both very defensively sound. I could see either guy running a decision.
GSP has fought the elite of the WW division, many former champs, and for the most part, made it look quite easy. Khabib has never fought anyone at GSP's level, and GSP's fight IQ is among the absolute best in the sport.
I get that Khabib is strong and relentless, but I just don't see him beating GSP.
Could see them going head to head. Khabib would grind him down for the first two rounds but probably not be able to submit him, with GSP then largely stuffing the TDs in RD3 and RD4 when Khabib has expended a little energy. Outstriking him and maybe even get a double leg of his own followed by some good scrambles for position.
But it seems to be it would be one of those fights solely decided on who wants it more. In that case, I’d probably give Khabib the slight edge.
Khablob would be in big trouble after he spammed the takedown and got them all stuffed. On the other hand gsp’s kryptonite was little guys coming forward and throwing heavy shots with no boxing fundamentals like Matt Serra or the big rig Johnny “pig body” Hendricks. I’d guess that gsp would use his footwork and “teh jab” to stay away from khablob and win a 50-45 snoozefest that would leave uncle fester and the just bleed gods absolutely disgusted.