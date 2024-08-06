Is there a single person that thinks

Could see them going head to head. Khabib would grind him down for the first two rounds but probably not be able to submit him, with GSP then largely stuffing the TDs in RD3 and RD4 when Khabib has expended a little energy. Outstriking him and maybe even get a double leg of his own followed by some good scrambles for position.



But it seems to be it would be one of those fights solely decided on who wants it more. In that case, I’d probably give Khabib the slight edge.