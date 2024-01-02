the ambush
Is the tear drop bag better for stand-up striking over a heavy bag or reflex bag?
What do you think?
I'm pretty sure I asked you about the aqua bags way back when, I'm glad you're still enjoying it to this day. Had any problems with it lately? I might finally pull the trigger on it.Tear drop is only better for uppercuts and power shots. I actually really like aqua bags for power shots since it takes all the impact off your joints
If I had to choose one I’d go with a regular heavy bag.