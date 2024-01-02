Is the tear drop bag better for stand-up striking?

the ambush

the ambush

Is the tear drop bag better for stand-up striking over a heavy bag or reflex bag?

What do you think?
 
Heavybag is the best. A fully long and very hard one

Teardrop bag is like biscuits said good for upercuts, also practical for a high knee.

You can only throw head shots on a tear bag

A reflex bag also can't be used fully. With power and all strikes. It's like niche for.... reflexes.

Padds are also good if you got someone to hold them for you.
 
Tear drop is good for knees, teep and body kicks. You can also work punches that you can't do on a heavy bag. I am assuming you mean the long banana bag as the heavy bag. Not a regular boxing heavy bag. The long bag is sometimes too heavy on the bottom and very hollow in the middle or top.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Tear drop is only better for uppercuts and power shots. I actually really like aqua bags for power shots since it takes all the impact off your joints
If I had to choose one I’d go with a regular heavy bag.
I'm pretty sure I asked you about the aqua bags way back when, I'm glad you're still enjoying it to this day. Had any problems with it lately? I might finally pull the trigger on it.
 
