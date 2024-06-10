  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is the overall MMA game slipping?

Paolo Delutis

Paolo Delutis

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
20,990
Reaction score
19,574
Ive been thinking alot lately after the Strickland and Costa fight and again with Cannoneer and Imavov.

Is the overall MMA game becoming weaker?

Here's my thought process, lets take Costa vs Strickland... You have a guy whos clearly physically bigger and strong fighter in Paulo Costa who's trained high level BJJ under the Nogueria brothers if im not mistaken , yet not ONE takedown was attempted against a former WW who's been exposed by wrestlers in the past? Am i missing something here? MMA is supposed to be about the ultimate chess match, using a variety strategies and techniques to take your opponent out , your strengths applied to theirs weaknesses while avoiding exposing your own weaknesses in the meantime...however the plan seem to be to just stand and bang? Like street fighter lever fight IQ almost too as he didnt even have an answer for a Teep kick and Jab? Strickland is just waiting to be taken down IMO his whole style is a wrestlers dream Imo , yet everyone wants to just play Pitty patt with him


Okay maybe its just a Costa problem right?


Well lets look at Saturdays Main event... You had Jared who seemed to come to work that night with only one idea...and when that didnt work he looked lost and just started clinching which eventually lead to him getting lit up , i will say the stoppage was a tad early but the body language didnt look good from Jared...Jared was a former HW and has great GNP infact it's probably his best weapon ...yet again no real attempts to take the fight to the floor..had he shot for a takedown when he got clipped the fight probably wouldn't have gotten stopped..just saying..

So my question for the thread, do you agree that the overall MMA game is becoming stagnant or atleast less strategic then in the past , are fighters forgetting this is MMA? And grappling is a thing?

To me a well rounded game with an individuals style and personality added to it, is the sole purpose of a mixed martial artist...

images (6).jpeg
 
I was going to answer your thread, in that I agree Costa is an idiot for not pursuing a ground game, and I also think MMA is degenerating.

The best MMA fighters have always been specialists, elite in some field. Or, like GSP, Jones, or DJ, so physically superior they can beat specialists at their own game.

Today, you have mostly "generalists," who are not elite in some discipline.

Guys like Pereira, who only become "average" at grappling — can decimate pretty much anyone, because he can absolutely kill them and striking.

Guys like Khabib, who also was only "average" (for him in striking) — could decimate pretty much everyone, because he could absolutely kill them in combat grappling.

Very few MMA fighters have Khabib's level of combat grappling, or Pereira's level of striking.

Most are just "average all-around," and hence boring, and hence also not very successful.
 
IronGolem007 said:
I was going to answer your thread, in that I agree Costa is an idiot for not pursuing a ground game, and I also think MMA is degenerating.

The best MMA fighters have always been specialists, elite in some field. Or, like GSP, Jones, or DJ, so physically superior they can beat specialists at their own game.

Today, you have mostly "generalists," who are not elite in some discipline.

Guys like Pereira, who only become "average" at grappling — can decimate pretty much anyone, because he can absolutely kill them and striking.

Guys like Khabib, who also was only "average" (for him in striking) — could decimate pretty much everyone, because he could absolutely kill them in combat grappling.

Very few MMA fighters have Khabib's level of combat grappling, or Pereira's level of striking.

Most are just "average all-around," and hence boring, and hence also not very successful.
Click to expand...


There something to be said about being highly proficient in one style and trying your best to apply it and maybe we are seeing a redux in MMA of specialists taking over again like we saw in the earlier days of MMA but i also think this is falling to the gyms and the follower mentality that seems to come from simply everyone doing the same thing to form a base...MMA is at it's best when people are being innovative and creative ( think Anderson Silva, DJ, GSP etc) that doesnt happen with cookie cutter training ...


Overall a solid post by you , i agree specialists still have a place in today's game
 
its the WME era. Most fighters know they wont make big money if the fight isnt appealing to the audience. I truly feel that is why you see less fighters trying to grapple a way to a decision today.
 
TheMadHatter said:
its the WME era. Most fighters know they wont make big money if the fight isnt appealing to the audience. I truly feel that is why you see less fighters trying to grapple a way to a decision today.
Click to expand...
Lay and pray never really worked in any era but grappling also doesnt need to be that either, devastating GNP can be exciting so can quick and tight subs .. we've seen some great MMA beatdowns from the ground ..

That said i wouldn't be surprised if something along this idea is floated by UFC staffers in pre fight fighter meetings...i could see them trying to "remind " fighters about entertainment value but at the same time...if you go and lose because you didnt use all your skills for the sake of being entertaining or less "boring"(????) then your fucking your career more ..as you cant get to the title without winning ( atleast i hope ...thats still the case)

So i dunno if that's the reason but fair point..could be
 
Middleweight has been shit for a while. The overall MMA talent has been improving compared to years ago.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Lay and pray never really worked in any era but grappling also doesnt need to be that either, devastating GNP can be exciting so can quick and tight subs .. we've seen some great MMA beatdowns from the ground ..

That said i wouldn't be surprised if something along this idea is floated by UFC staffers in pre fight fighter meetings...i could see them trying to "remind " fighters about entertainment value but at the same time...if you go and lose because you didnt use all your skills for the sake of being entertaining or less "boring"(????) then your fucking your career more ..as you cant get to the title without winning ( atleast i hope ...thats still the case)

So i dunno if that's the reason but fair point..could be
Click to expand...
I just cant see a Jon Fitch style fighter ever getting a title shot in today's day and age. Like you had mentioned though, I wouldnt be even slightly surprised if they were reminded to be exciting in the fighters meetings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
What makes you think that Costa won't do to strickalnd what he did to Romero?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
mkt
mkt
CatchtheseHands
Why Jared Cannonier is in the worst possible position to be in right now
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,080
Messages
55,670,916
Members
174,888
Latest member
FutureUFCEnjoyer

Share this page

Back
Top