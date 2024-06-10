Is the overall MMA game slipping?

Ive been thinking alot lately after the Strickland and Costa fight and again with Cannoneer and Imavov.Is the overall MMA game becoming weaker?Here's my thought process, lets take Costa vs Strickland... You have a guy whos clearly physically bigger and strong fighter in Paulo Costa who's trained high level BJJ under the Nogueria brothers if im not mistaken , yet not ONE takedown was attempted against a former WW who's been exposed by wrestlers in the past? Am i missing something here? MMA is supposed to be about the ultimate chess match, using a variety strategies and techniques to take your opponent out , your strengths applied to theirs weaknesses while avoiding exposing your own weaknesses in the meantime...however the plan seem to be to just stand and bang? Like street fighter lever fight IQ almost too as he didnt even have an answer for a Teep kick and Jab? Strickland is just waiting to be taken down IMO his whole style is a wrestlers dream Imo , yet everyone wants to just play Pitty patt with himOkay maybe its just a Costa problem right?Well lets look at Saturdays Main event... You had Jared who seemed to come to work that night with only one idea...and when that didnt work he looked lost and just started clinching which eventually lead to him getting lit up , i will say the stoppage was a tad early but the body language didnt look good from Jared...Jared was a former HW and has great GNP infact it's probably his best weapon ...yet again no real attempts to take the fight to the floor..had he shot for a takedown when he got clipped the fight probably wouldn't have gotten stopped..just saying..So my question for the thread, do you agree that the overall MMA game is becoming stagnant or atleast less strategic then in the past , are fighters forgetting this is MMA? And grappling is a thing?To me a well rounded game with an individuals style and personality added to it, is the sole purpose of a mixed martial artist...