Is the most important part of the body, your brain?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
More than the heart, more than anything else I believe.
Your brain is everything you know or perceive to know. It's your identity.
You can replace any part of your body, but the brain is unreplaceable imo.
If it goes, you go with it.
