Is the most important part of the body, your brain?

Is the most important part of your body, is the brain?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
More than the heart, more than anything else I believe.

Your brain is everything you know or perceive to know. It's your identity.

You can replace any part of your body, but the brain is unreplaceable imo.

If it goes, you go with it.

Definitely, followed by the heart.

I think a better thread would be ' what is the least important part of your body?'

I'm saying pinky toes, lol.
 
That's a good one.
 
