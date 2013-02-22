Is the De la hoya - Trinidad fight controversial?

Sebbe
is a nice guy
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2010
- Messages
- 15,071
- Reaction score
- 0
For some reason I hadn't seen it before and even if you count out the commentary from the HBO guys, I found it pretty hard to believe that Felix won.
The thing I mostly base that on is that De la hoya seemed in control the whole fight, he seemed to do whatever he wanted to do and whenever he wanted while Trinidad seemed to struggle through out.
Even though I thought De la hoya won, I can still see it going to a draw, so I'm not in chock or anything.
How did you guys see the fight the first time you saw it?
Who won in your eyes and in a wide margin?
Thanks!
The thing I mostly base that on is that De la hoya seemed in control the whole fight, he seemed to do whatever he wanted to do and whenever he wanted while Trinidad seemed to struggle through out.
Even though I thought De la hoya won, I can still see it going to a draw, so I'm not in chock or anything.
How did you guys see the fight the first time you saw it?
Who won in your eyes and in a wide margin?
Thanks!
Last edited: