Is the De la hoya - Trinidad fight controversial?

For some reason I hadn't seen it before and even if you count out the commentary from the HBO guys, I found it pretty hard to believe that Felix won.

The thing I mostly base that on is that De la hoya seemed in control the whole fight, he seemed to do whatever he wanted to do and whenever he wanted while Trinidad seemed to struggle through out.

Even though I thought De la hoya won, I can still see it going to a draw, so I'm not in chock or anything.

How did you guys see the fight the first time you saw it?

Who won in your eyes and in a wide margin?

I thought Oscar gave him a boxing lesson and then stopped fighting for the last 4 rounds for some reason.
 
I think I had Oscar clearly winning 7 of the first 9 rounds and with no knockdowns I don't understand how he could lose. It's been a while since I watched it so I may have to watch it again to see if I still think that way.
 
Moral of that story- Don't coast to the finish line.
 
It was a boxing lesson til De La Hoya decided to run instead of box the last several rounds. Probably should have still won, glad he didn't.

He was getting paid to put on a show. Fighting is a show, boxing is a show, plain old running is a waste of my money and time.
 
It was such a huge fight at the time, and though De La Hoya did get jobbed, I think people aren't all that sympathetic because the fight was a stinker, and De La Hoya played it very safe late in the fight.

I think the "running" Oscar did though was pretty exaggerated. But the criticism really got to Oscar IMO. I think the way he fought Mosley, though to his detriment, was him trying to atone for the Trinidad fight.
 
it's controversial.. Oscar won.. but fuck him for robbing the fans by running the last 4
 
Oscar should have gone for the finish, he played in safe towards the end out of respect for Trinidad's power and not wanting to be caught , but I think if he had brought the fight he could have broken Felix's will even more.
 
that fight sucked, my uncle fell asleep while watching it.
 
Not only controversial but a big disappointment, it was dubbed fight of the millenium because it was two undefeated p4p kings in their prime and it didnt live up to the hype
 
Not really. I scored it for DLH but Oscar gave away all the late rounds when he was easily outboxing Tito. Fight sucked anyways
 
Nope. Tito Won fair and square.
I agree. Oscar had a great start and got too complacent. Complacency should definitely lose fights. Not what you think could've happened in a round if a guy did this or that. What actually happens determines the winner.
 
DLH look great the first 7-8 rounds...putting on a boxing clinic...then gift wrapped the rest of the rounds to Tito..

DLH and his corner's fault he lost.
 
Jerry Roth somehow had the first 4 rounds even, 2-2.... I don't know what he was watching.
 
The fight could have gone to DLH, and I would've been cool with that. But like I said, DLH lost that fight by not fighting.
 
I thought Oscar gave him a boxing lesson and then stopped fighting for the last 4 rounds for some reason.
I think I watched it once and thought DLH won as did most people. I read in Sugar Ray's book that he asked hagler afterwards "you believe this decision" (dumb question to ask huh?) Hagler replied "you know Vegas". Anyway, Gil clancy gave Delahoya bad advice to run, judges don't like that kind of thing, still surprising considering the commercial force Oscar was, usually they go with the money guy, wierd decision. Delahoya though was entering a period where instead of proving greatness he was finding ways to dog it and lose his biggest fights, he lost ever big fight after this and I don't count a vargas or mayorga as real top champs. Cornermen are like anyone else, they have prime's and can end up out of the loop too, Gil Clancy was past his as a cornerman at this point, but Delahoya may have been too tired to do anything else anyway, who knows.
 
was rooting for dlh going into the fight...had it a draw...was ok with the decision. dlh did not deserve to win fighting/running like that.

as teddy atlas always has said de la hoya lost the right to complain running away like that.
 
last 4 rounds? How did Oscar stop fighting the last 4 rounds when 2 judges had given him rounds 9 and 12?
 
