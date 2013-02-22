Is the De la hoya - Trinidad fight controversial?

cuban23 said: I thought Oscar gave him a boxing lesson and then stopped fighting for the last 4 rounds for some reason. Click to expand...

I think I watched it once and thought DLH won as did most people. I read in Sugar Ray's book that he asked hagler afterwards "you believe this decision" (dumb question to ask huh?) Hagler replied "you know Vegas". Anyway, Gil clancy gave Delahoya bad advice to run, judges don't like that kind of thing, still surprising considering the commercial force Oscar was, usually they go with the money guy, wierd decision. Delahoya though was entering a period where instead of proving greatness he was finding ways to dog it and lose his biggest fights, he lost ever big fight after this and I don't count a vargas or mayorga as real top champs. Cornermen are like anyone else, they have prime's and can end up out of the loop too, Gil Clancy was past his as a cornerman at this point, but Delahoya may have been too tired to do anything else anyway, who knows.