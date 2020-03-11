Is Teddy Riner the GOAT Judoka?

First off I'd wanna say putting guys like Ilias Iliadis over him only cause they moved up in weight is unfair as there's no higher weight for him to move to.



Anyway, 8 world golds and 1 bronze, and 2 olympic gold and one bronze, and 2 openweight world gold and 1 bronze. really seems like the most impressive resume anyone has produced in the sport.



What do u guys think?(no nostalgia goggles please)



Edit: just to be clear, I don't know shit about Judo(as in I don't follow it and never trained in a judo gym) So I'm here to learn