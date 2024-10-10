Hey, Sherbums! As we gear up for this weekend’s exciting matchup between Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Royval, I wanted to take a moment to dive into the story of Tatsuro Taira—who he is, where he comes from, and why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in the flyweight division.



Background and Family:

Taira hails from Okinawa, Japan, a region famous for its martial arts heritage and beautiful beaches. He was born on March 20, 1999, to Yoshihiro Taira, who works in construction, and Keiko Taira, a dedicated teacher known for her nurturing nature and support of her son’s dreams. Taira grew up in a close-knit family, with a younger sister, Yuki Taira, who has also shown interest in athletics. His parents emphasized the importance of education and discipline, instilling in him the values that would later shape his fighting career.



Getting Into MMA:

Taira’s journey into martial arts began when he started playing baseball in the third grade of elementary school, but he quickly realized it wasn’t his passion and took a break from club activities during junior high. Influenced by his older brother, who was learning kickboxing at The Palaestra Okinawa, Taira started attending the gym in his first year of high school and trained in mixed martial arts under the guidance of Ryota Matsune. His early training laid the foundation for his future success. In 2017, Taira won the 11th Kyushu Amateur Shooto Championship tournament and the 24th All-Japan Amateur Shooto Championship tournament, finishing his amateur career with an unblemished record of ten wins in ten fights. He lists Marlon Vera as his favorite fighter, and Vera even sent him a message in Japanese, expressing his gratitude.



Training and Rise in the Japanese Regional Scene:

Taira trained rigorously at K-Clann Gym in Tokyo, known for producing high-caliber fighters. Under the mentorship of Masaaki Doi, a seasoned coach, Taira developed a well-rounded skill set, blending striking techniques with grappling and submission strategies. His early fights in the Japanese regional scene showcased his talent and determination.

Early Career: A Storm Brewing in Shooto



Taira’s pro debut came on August 3, 2018, when he shut down Yo Otake with a first-round triangle choke. Need a rematch story? He already took out Ryu Oyakawa twice as an amateur before putting him to bed again in the Shooto Newcomer’s Championship Tournament with a first-round guillotine choke. Yeah, that’s a hat trick, Sherbums. He wasn’t just winning—he was dominating the scene, making fools of anyone ranked above him, like when he annihilated Takahiro Kobori in 60 seconds flat.



By 2021, the Shooto Flyweight belt was in his hands after a first-round submission victory over Tatsuya Fukuda. Imagine winning the title with a triangle choke at the highest level of Shooto. Taira didn’t have to imagine it. Sherbums, take notes—this is what a champion looks like.





