  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Is Santiago Ponzinibbio One of the Biggest “What Ifs” in MMA History?

Is Santiago Ponzinibbio One of the Biggest “What Ifs” in MMA History?

  • Yeah it’s crazy. What could have been.

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • Not really he was always a bum to begin with

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don’t care I hate you Dreyga. You are a terrible poster.

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,469
Reaction score
49,325
Sherbros, it’s time to have the conversation about Santiago Ponzinibbio. After watching him knock out Carlston Harris tonight with a vintage performance, I couldn’t help but wonder—is Ponzi one of the biggest “what ifs” in MMA history?

Let’s break it down:
• Pre-Blood Infection Santiago Was a Killer
Back in 2018, Ponzinibbio was on a 7-fight win streak with wins over guys like Gunnar Nelson, Mike Perry, and that beautiful KO of Neil Magny. He was ranked in the top 5 at welterweight and clearly in line for a title eliminator, if not a title shot outright. People were throwing his name in there with guys like Usman and Woodley.
• The Blood Infection That Stalled His Prime
Then disaster struck. A freak blood infection and a series of health complications sidelined him for over two years—years that were supposed to be his prime. It wasn’t just time off; it was life-threatening. Most fighters wouldn’t come back from something like that, but Ponzi did.
• The Comeback Story
Since his return, he’s been up and down. He’s older, his durability isn’t the same, but the flashes of brilliance are still there—just look at tonight’s KO. It makes you wonder, what if we had gotten a healthy Ponzinibbio at his peak? Could he have been a champion?
• Still Competing at a High Level
Even though he’s now in his late 30s, Ponzi is proving he’s still got gas in the tank. To see him deliver a performance like tonight at this stage of his career is incredible.

So, Sherbros, where do you stand on this? Is Santiago Ponzinibbio one of the biggest “what ifs” in MMA? If not for that blood infection, could he have been the guy to wear gold at 170?

Let’s hear it.

TL;DR: Ponzi was a top-ranked welterweight on the verge of a title shot before a blood infection derailed his prime. Now, even in his late 30s, he’s delivering brilliant performances. What could his career have looked like without that setback?
 
I agree. From the time he fought the Icelandic guy whose name I can't even remember, to when he went flawless victory on Magny, I thought he was going to be champ. But idk if he would've beaten Usman or not. It's a real shame. That being said, he's still gutted out some viscious wins in fights that he was losing badly since his return. One of my favorite fighters of the past decade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,111
Messages
56,759,916
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top