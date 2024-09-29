Social Is red blooded American consultant something news rooms will have?

A journalistic ice breaker. A temporary gig for military veterans. gym rats and former athletes.

A journalistic outlet needs to do interview for example with red blooded American Male or wants to inititiate Contact. In order to make a good first impression they hire a temp who can vibe with the subject to make First Contact with Red Blooded American Male / Red Blooded Male / Amazon Woman. It does not matter if he / she is an athlete, a participant in the Ethiopian civil war /a business tycoon in a region where they think HR is exotic medicine.

Later after an initial good first impression was made they can use their typical journalist. Low t someone who is completely outside of any sort of honor culture.

Is this the future considering how newsrooms look now compared to the 90s, 80 and the 50s?
 
^

tenor.gif
 
About 5-5:30?
 
