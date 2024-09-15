Is Ray Longo the GOAT coach? 4 UFC champs out of a small gym in Long Island

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
30,973
Reaction score
47,123
Matt Serra one of the biggest upsets against WW GOAT GSP he also took BJ Penn and Matt Hughes to the brink

Weidman upset against MW GOAT Anderson and ended a 17 fight win streak and 7 year unbeaten streak. Weidman started his career 13-0 and hadnt lost for 6 years

Aljo big upset against Yan and made defenses, 9 fight win streak in the deepest division at the time, 5 years unbeaten

Merab beats down OMalley. 11 fight win streak, 6 years unbeaten

All of them were purely GRAPPLERS too that knew 0 striking before training with Longo.

Chris developed great MMA striking and KOd one of the GOAT strikers. Matt and Aljo developed serviceable striking Serra even finishing GSP with striking and has KOd some good guys. Now Merabs standup has improved leaps and bounds since he moved there.

SP-122713-FightClub-Ray-Longo-Main.jpg
 
He kind of looks like Danaher in that picture.

They must have good coaching phrenology
 
The 'GOAT Coach' is carried to greatness by top level fighters. Don't ever think different.
 
There’s an argument. Honestly, who would be ahead of him?
 
He should fight Javier Mendez for the honor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,346
Messages
56,193,098
Members
175,100
Latest member
gusserdudr

Share this page

Back
Top