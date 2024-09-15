Is Ray Longo the GOAT coach? 4 UFC champs out of a small gym in Long Island

Matt Serra one of the biggest upsets against WW GOAT GSP he also took BJ Penn and Matt Hughes to the brinkWeidman upset against MW GOAT Anderson and ended a 17 fight win streak and 7 year unbeaten streak. Weidman started his career 13-0 and hadnt lost for 6 yearsAljo big upset against Yan and made defenses, 9 fight win streak in the deepest division at the time, 5 years unbeatenMerab beats down OMalley. 11 fight win streak, 6 years unbeatenAll of them were purely GRAPPLERS too that knew 0 striking before training with Longo.Chris developed great MMA striking and KOd one of the GOAT strikers. Matt and Aljo developed serviceable striking Serra even finishing GSP with striking and has KOd some good guys. Now Merabs standup has improved leaps and bounds since he moved there.