Is pure evil real or is it just subjective?

I mean were all connected if we go deep inside what we're all made out of, were all just space dusts.

We're all capable of doing heinous things. Just look how we butcher animals in the slaughterhouse.

And killing of highly intelligent animals like pigs. I think evil is subjective depending how the tribe looks at it.

If it's acceptable to the tribe it's not evil, but something that's worthwhile or beneficial to the collective.

Does animals actions like predators make them evil? Or is that just nature being nature?

So in a sense violent actions that humans do are simply nature being nature?
 
It's very real. Some people take pleasure in creating suffering so it can't always be subjective.

I think that things like torture and kidnapping are worse than killing and we know these things happen. That's why if somebody has a gun over my head and wants to rob me that's fine but if that person wants to take me somewhere else that's not happening and you would have to kill me
 
