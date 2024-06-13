Is pulling out of a fight for “illness” an official duck?

Everyone will use this as an opportunity to shit on Khamzat no matter what it is. I say we should hold off on judgement as we don't know what has afflicted him, but the Dawg was giving him shit when he was coughing up blood and thought he had to retire. These people are not rational and hold fighters to standards they'd never apply to themselves.



If he's seriously injured, he has every right to pull out. He owes no one here anything and his health is the most important thing.



As an athlete fighting at this level, he has to go into the cage for the biggest fight of his career in the best possible position. From the looks of him in a hospital bed, I would assume he's far from that, and the fight is probably the least of his worries.