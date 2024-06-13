Is pulling out of a fight for “illness” an official duck?

HockeyBjj
Putting on the foil
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2012
- Messages
- 30,977
- Reaction score
- 38,814
It’s not like he’s physically injured. And two fights ago he was a weight class lighter so I wouldn’t think he was someone who needed every hour of that 9 days to cut weight.
Unless it’s cancer, what illness could have you knowing with 100% certainty you can’t go to work in 9 days?
Unless it’s cancer, what illness could have you knowing with 100% certainty you can’t go to work in 9 days?