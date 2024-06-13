  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is pulling out of a fight for “illness” an official duck?

It’s not like he’s physically injured. And two fights ago he was a weight class lighter so I wouldn’t think he was someone who needed every hour of that 9 days to cut weight.

Unless it’s cancer, what illness could have you knowing with 100% certainty you can’t go to work in 9 days?
 
No lol if you're hurt you're hurt. Depends the severity of the injury I suppose but it seems like this one that Chimaev is going through is pretty serious.
 
My guess is he is going to have an ulcer removed. He didn't look like he was in an oncological ward. To answer your question, there are dozens and dozens of things that could have you sure you aren't fighting in a week.
 
Not this one. Khamzat looks half dead in the hospital pic.
 
TadDunbar said:
HIV?
c5fe1b70-2b08-4b54-b275-524a3a727798_text.gif
 
HockeyBjj said:
what illness could have you knowing with 100% certainty you can’t go to work in 9 days?
Hepatitis B & C and HIV coming back positive i think are the blood work ones....remember the rumors way back Alexander Emelianenko tested positive test for Hepatitis B as the reason he was pulled from Affliction Banned card
 
He had that bout with Covid years ago where he was "coughing up blood" and screwed up his lungs that made him briefly retire.

I'd say it might be a reoccurrence of that.
 
Everyone will use this as an opportunity to shit on Khamzat no matter what it is. I say we should hold off on judgement as we don't know what has afflicted him, but the Dawg was giving him shit when he was coughing up blood and thought he had to retire. These people are not rational and hold fighters to standards they'd never apply to themselves.

If he's seriously injured, he has every right to pull out. He owes no one here anything and his health is the most important thing.

As an athlete fighting at this level, he has to go into the cage for the biggest fight of his career in the best possible position. From the looks of him in a hospital bed, I would assume he's far from that, and the fight is probably the least of his worries.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Unless it’s cancer, what illness could have you knowing with 100% certainty you can’t go to work in 9 days?
"Can't go to work" Lol Chimaev is a professional fighter who needs his body at 100%, not some average schmuck sitting on a computer in a cubicle. If he's having breathing / covid / lung issues etc again then yeah, he'd know this far out that there's no way he should be in the cage with anybody.
 
Depends on the illness and how it affects your performance. In general, you can't win with fans. You pull due to a physical ailment that dampers your performance, you are "ducking" if you brave enough to fight with it, lose and disclose after the fight, you are "making excuses"
 
Black9 said:
He had that bout with Covid years ago where he was "coughing up blood" and screwed up his lungs that made him briefly retire.

I'd say it might be a reoccurrence of that.
He also some other bout of serious illness earlier this year. Remember him posting picture of his whole face and body looking swollen and shit?

0_Khamzat-Chimaev-posted-but-later-deleted-pictures-of-himself-showing-that-he-was-very-sick.jpg


This was in January this year. The guy has constantly had serious health problem unfortunately.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Everyone will use this as an opportunity to shit on Khamzat no matter what it is. I say we should hold off on judgement as we don't know what has afflicted him, but the Dawg was giving him shit when he was coughing up blood and thought he had to retire. These people are not rational and hold fighters to standards they'd never apply to themselves.

If he's seriously injured, he has every right to pull out. He owes no one here anything and his health is the most important thing.
I agree. Also, I think covid has permanently damaged his lungs and now is more susceptible to illness and breathing issues. I wish him well personally.

That being said, dude and/or his management act like pricks so he will always take cheap shots from a lot of people.
 
Serious illnesses and his connection with that warlord... his career in the ufc might be done
 
usernamee said:
He also some other bout of serious illness earlier this year. Remember him posting picture of his whole face and body looking swollen and shit?

0_Khamzat-Chimaev-posted-but-later-deleted-pictures-of-himself-showing-that-he-was-very-sick.jpg


This was in January this year. The guy has constantly had serious health problem unfortunately.
I wish the guy well. Health is wealth. Injuries and weight issues have derailed his career. I'm not a fan of him as a personality, but I do enjoy his fights when they happen.
 
Empathy is a thing that is going the way of the dinosaur, and it is sad.

If I'm ill, fuck anything anyone else wants, I'm looking out for me (you know, bc my personal health and wellbeing matter much more than fighting for a bunch of strangers' entertainment). If he fought and lost, the same people complaining he's a duck would be posting a "Khamzat's Big Book of Excuses" meme with a forward by Big Nog. Grow up.
 
honest question but how does this guy support himself if he's basically never fighting?
 
