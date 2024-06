Takes_Two_To_Tango said:



Just curious for those who believe the Earth is unique and to read your responses.



If it is what makes it unique in your opinion?

Depends how you define "unique".Much how like the Sun being "just another star" depends on what that means to you. The Sun is like that guy whose in the 90th percentile that no one has ever heard of and will ever remember. There are infinite stars bigger than the Sun but they are 9x as many infinite stars that are smaller.Tbh we are early enough in the exoplanet discovering game where we really don't know. We can't tell if a planet has life only if they are in the same zone that makes life on our planet possible. We haven't even discovered exomoons yet. Most exoplanets we've discovered have moons from an intellectual and probability standpoint. But we haven't discovered a single one whose to say a lot of those don't have life? We have no idea how common or rare we are tbh.Whose to say Planet X doesn't have aliens right in our solar system that have been under our nose the whole time?