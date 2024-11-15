  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is MMA the most hardest sport to achieve top status?

Correct me if i'm wrong but I just realize one thing why all the top fighters are in their early 30s to 40s is because it takes years to familiarize everything and excel in MMA.

Unlike all the other sports where it's one dimensional and both sides are always even and equal due to same style so it's easy to achieve top status at 20 years old.

In MMA, you have to get used to facing all the opponents with different styles and overcome the unpredictable nature of the sport which seems to take years to click after leaving their previous discipline.

Right?
 
I think in terms of team sports hockey is the toughest. The playoffs it the most grueling I've ever seen in any sport.
 
NBA seems likely to me, like you pretty much have to be born with rare genetics and then get into one specific country (USA)to play for one of relatively few small rostered teams.

Soccer also just for the scale of the talent pools .
 
It is certainly tough. If we ignore team sports such as hockey or soccer and focus on individual sports, my guess would be boxing at number one (huge talent pool), followed by mma,formula racing, wrestling, triathlon in any order. Just a guess.
 
Experience and if the planets align for your career.
 
No. If the promotion wants you can have a shot at a championship in 1-3 fights.
If the promotion doesn't want your as champ then they will just never offer your a TS.

It's really that simple.

Just look at Alex. This is a striker masquerading as an MMA that took over the UFC. That only happened because the UFC wanted it to happen. If they didn't they would've fed him to a wrestler and ended his career. Now they are actively protecting him from Ank because Alex is a cash cow and Ank would most likely beat him.
 
Jose Beehive said:
NBA seems likely to me, like you pretty much have to be born with rare genetics and then get into one specific country (USA)to play for one of relatively few small rostered teams.

Soccer also just for the scale of the talent pools .
I think for the top it's got to be soccer just because of the amount of people you're competing with to be at the top.
 
Mma is the easiest, so many guys starting off super late still get to the top easily. In other sports like soccer, tennis etc the kids start doing it as soon as they can walk and 99,9% still never reaches the top. Gane started off a few yrs ago and plays playstation for a living without even training mma and reached the top so easily, same thing for mant others
 
female gymnastics seems rough. once u get too old, ur too big and can't do it no more so u have a very short window to be anything.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think for the top it's got to be soccer just because of the amount of people you're competing with to be at the top.
It’s true but I guess the top is little blurry, you could be a reserve keeper for Real Madrid and never play a game getting paid well, whilst you could have someone winning award after award in China or Saudi Arabia getting paid loads.
I’d take both of them situations as my “top” than being Erling Haaland lol
 
Jose Beehive said:
It’s true but I guess the top is little blurry, you could be a reserve keeper for Real Madrid and never play a game getting paid well, whilst you could have someone winning award after award in China or Saudi Arabia getting paid loads.
I’d take both of them situations as my “top” than being Erling Haaland lol
I'd kind of view top as being a Ballon D'or nominee. It would probably wouldn't be if the criteria is which sports can you make a full time living from.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I'd kind of view top as being a Ballon D'or nominee. It would probably wouldn't be if the criteria is which sports can you make a full time living from.
that’s a good parameter to be fair. Though I am sceptical with those individual awards and what goes into the decision making .

I guess that also means you hypothetically could be nominated above players who play for a more successful/bigger team and/or get paid more than you , it’s a hard thing to truly quantify imo.
Like Brazilians in Brazil been nominated over champions league winners lol
 
i think it's one of the easiest. especially if you're a MW or bigger. the higher you go in MMA weight wise, the less skill you need to succeed but the more physical attributes come into play so if you're just born a hoss, you're going to go far if you're a big guy. we've already had several champions who didn't even have double digit fights when they became champions. Brock Lesnar, Pereira, Weidman, Cain, Frank Mir, and probably more that i can't remember. but the trend here is that none of these dudes are small. when you get to WW, LW, FW, BW, there's so many human beings in the world in those size categories that just by default it's going to take you longer to get to the title just from the sheer amount of participation.

so my tl,dr answer is: it depends. if you're big, you'll have a way easier time getting to a title than if you're normal to small sized.

EDIT: i'd also add that having to get used to all the fighter's styles in your weight class isn't that problematic. you only have to get used to the next person up. you're not training to fight everyone in the top 10 because you most likely won't have to face all of them. the other reason is, your division could be filled with 1 type of fighter. like MW being inundated with strikers.
 
MMA is one of the few sports you don't actually have to be good in every discipline to make it to the top, so I'd say it's one of the easiest actually.

I think the real reason MMA doesn't have many young guys who conquer it is because MMA and the UFC by extension have a unique business model, and they need time to sell the audience on the fighters. The NBA doesn't care if a rookie wins a title. The UFC can't allow a guy so young to win a title, they need time to market them and maximize revenue, it's usually never worth the risk/reward to have a young guy lose early on in his career.

In truth, most UFC champions could've been champions at 25-26 but with MMA politics and fighters taking so long between fights, it's usually not feasible on the business side of things. Guys are ducking fights, injuries, dudes taking long layoffs, etc.


The NBA can't wait to have a young 19 year old phenom they can sell for 25 years, but the UFC can't sell a fighter for 25 years, they don't have that kind of shelf life. It's an interesting idea though, but I think there is too much evidence to the contrary. I mean how many UFC champions can we list off right now who clearly weren't very well-rounded fighters but still managed to become champs partly due to UFC favoritism and politics?





Boxing is like chess, a 2000 rated player will never lose to a 700 rated player because the variables are so constrained. You have zero chance of ever beating an elite chess player by happenstance if you're a regular dude. The same way you have zero chance of ever knocking out Mayweather or Canelo in a sanctioned boxing bout, the variables are too confined, and the skill level required is insurmountable.


By contrast MMA has increased variables, creating more unpredictability and giving all fighters a better shot of victory regardless of opponent. I don't care if your Buakow, you can be felled by a fluke elbow or random kick that I didn't even know I was going to throw. This is heighted by the fact MMA is generally a badly officiated mess, things like eye pokes and shots to the back of the head have drastic effects on the outcome of fights. That's not even getting into the fact 4oz gloves completely put the fighters in more sudden danger at all times.
 
Jose Beehive said:
that’s a good parameter to be fair. Though I am sceptical with those individual awards and what goes into the decision making .

I guess that also means you hypothetically could be nominated above players who play for a more successful/bigger team and/or get paid more than you , it’s a hard thing to truly quantify imo.
Like Brazilians in Brazil been nominated over champions league winners lol
Yeah, it's hard to quantify exactly and you do get the odd pick like someone who played really well in the concacaf gold cup or something but I think in general it's as good a barometer as any.
 
Xhizors said:
DJ thinks otherwise

www.mmamania.com

Demetrious Johnson explains why MMA is ‘the easiest sport to become champion in’

Demetrious Johnson is making a case against MMA’s difficulty level.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
DJ says a lot of stupid shit. He likes to pull 'hot takes' out of his ass like he is an edgy teenager. Even when he is accidentally correct.

He could have simply expressed this as 'boxing is an older, global sport with a much deeper talent pool and the pay is a lot better'.

That's why it is harder to become a champion in boxing (at least a legit champion, you can find some alphabet titles in a Wheaties box).

Instead, his reasoning was that of a moron. Yes, your opponents are going to have more holes in their games than in a specialist vs specialist combat sport that you can exploit, but guess what? The same applies to you.

We've seen plenty of specialists suck shit at MMA for this very reason. The very fact that top-level MMA fighters tend to have a lot more losses on their records than top-level boxers is a very clear example that no, it's not inherently easier. It's only easier because of the talent pool.
 
I love MMA but it is literally the easiest major sport to be elite in and its not close either. It has a very small talent pool, by its very nature you can transition into it from several other sports, your path from day one to being at the top of the mountain is extremely short, you can start as an adult, and you dont need to master anything in particular to be good at it.
 
Jose Beehive said:
NBA seems likely to me, like you pretty much have to be born with rare genetics and then get into one specific country (USA)to play for one of relatively few small rostered teams.

Soccer also just for the scale of the talent pools .
NBA ain't no sport, bro.
 
