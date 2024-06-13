Is Jones right about Ronda

Yes because Mayweather doesn't have TDD and his skillset revolves around trying to win boxing decisions on points which is not a skillset that maximizes either a males physical advantages in a confrontation with a woman or a boxers chances against an MMA fighter. A boxer with no TDD defense is trying to knock their opponent out quick and if they can't do that well they are kinda fucked.



Mayweather hit a lot harder when he young so then he'd have a much better chance. But at the time this quote was said Ronda probably wins an MMA match.