Is Jones right about Ronda

i’m right about Ronda
 
When she came out with her "I could beat Cain in the right circumstances" at the height of her fame, some retards on here actually agreed with her sadly.

There are those that are gullible as fuck but Jones was clearly just following the company line.
 
Contempt said:
When she came out with her "I could beat Cain in the right circumstances" at the height of her fame, some retards on here actually agreed with her sadly.

There are those that are gullible as fuck but Jones was clearly just following the company line.
Well she was right. Those circumstances would have been when both in the WWE and Vince told Cain to do the job to her.

Apologize to her right now.
 
If Ronda got Floyd to the ground, he would be in major trouble. But he'd obliterate her on the feet before it ever hit the ground, so the point is moot.
 
HHJ said:
Well she was right. Those circumstances would have been when both in the WWE and Vince told Cain to do the job to her.

Apologize to her right now.
As I said at the time ...sure, if that circumstances was Cain was in a coma.
 
ToTheMax said:
Guys say alot of things when they're trying to get it.View attachment 1047706
ronda-rousey-13.jpg



Prime StrikeForce weight cut Ronda wasn't bad.
 
Yes because Mayweather doesn't have TDD and his skillset revolves around trying to win boxing decisions on points which is not a skillset that maximizes either a males physical advantages in a confrontation with a woman or a boxers chances against an MMA fighter. A boxer with no TDD defense is trying to knock their opponent out quick and if they can't do that well they are kinda fucked.

Mayweather hit a lot harder when he young so then he'd have a much better chance. But at the time this quote was said Ronda probably wins an MMA match.
 
LOL ronda got starched by Amanda Nunes, Floyd would hit her with a jab and knock her clean out, what the hell are people even talking about.
 
