Is Jones right about Ronda

Ronda would Haraitsurikomiashi Floyd and he would go to hell and he would die. Jones too.
Well she was right. Those circumstances would have been when both in the WWE and Vince told Cain to do the job to her.When she came out with her "I could beat Cain in the right circumstances" at the height of her fame, some retards on here actually agreed with her sadly.
There are those that are gullible as fuck but Jones was clearly just following the company line.
As I said at the time ...sure, if that circumstances was Cain was in a coma.Well she was right. Those circumstances would have been when both in the WWE and Vince told Cain to do the job to her.
Apologize to her right now.
Guys say alot of things when they're trying to get it.