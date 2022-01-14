Social Is Joe Rogan a menace to public health? Megathread

Are the doctors who signed the letter correct?

  • Yes

  • No

This is now the Megathread about Joe Rogan and any political action regarding his podcast.
Please continue to use this thread rather than creating new threads for your own personal opinion or each article/youtube video/tweet/blogpost on the topic you encounter.

https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/joe-rogan-and-his-spotify-podcast-are-a-menace-to-public-health/

From the article:
“A group of 270 experts have penned an open letter addressed to the Swedish audio streaming service condemning the top-rated show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“The doctors, researchers and health-care professionals who co-signed the statement have expressed concern that the podcast’s outspoken 54-year-old host is making millions on the dissemination of bogus medical advice — to the health detriment of his listeners.

The letter also asked the streaming music service to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,” they wrote.”
 
Just ask yourselves "When was the last time health-care professionals teamed up to silence fast-food companies and tobacco companies?"

You know, seeing as obesity-related deaths account for 300k deaths per year and tobacco is responsible for 480k deaths per year.

Why is Rogan's podcast suddenly causing them to come together like Voltron?
 
No. They just dont want him hindering their plan since he has so much influence. LOL at being gullible enough to think that Joe Rogan is responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of people with his words.
The modern left kind of reminds me of the right during the 90s when they thought playing DOOM and Wolfenstein was responsible for making kids school shooters so they wanted the games banned.
 
There’s always going to be people complaining about other groups of people taking advice not just from them, but from multiple sources to make an informed decision.
 
I saw that clip someone (k1grappler?) posted in the lounge. Joe seriously seemed like a tinfoil-douchebag, frantically defending something that was proven to have been wrong, even though he was shown that what he was saying was, in fact, wrong. He turned around and went ‘who knows what these papers are saying and what to believe’, when he does so any time it supports his beliefs.

The people who want to believe are going to believe though. Like if Joe Rogan can convince you, the guy who thought Ronda Rousey could defeat top ten bantamweights (a topic he’s supposed to be somewhat an expert on), then you’re talking about people who’ll listen to anyone.
 
Nobody is qualified to be the arbiter of truth. Rogan has had numerous guests strongly advocate for vaccines (Sanjay Gupta, and John Abramson being two I am aware of.)

If you believe something is misinformation, dissect the claim being made and present your counter-evidence.
 
Look, even before this Covid shit started this dude was selling big brain pills to his gullible followers.

The original pills were making people sick and they complained about it on his old forums. Joe's partner then literally hired shills, to leave positive reviews, and had Joe ban the critics on his forums.

This is just one sample of the snake oil that seeps from Joe's pores.
 
koquerelle said:
I don't think he's a menace because the people who like him are generally arrested development cases. It's not like they'll make great choices on their own.
Good point. His fan base is already retarded. Rogan giving them advice that will lead to some of them dieing will actually raise the collective IQ of the country. He is doing America a favor if you think about it.....
 
Horse Style said:
Just ask yourselves "When was the last time health-care professionals teamed up to silence fast-food companies and tobacco companies?"

You know, seeing as obesity-related deaths account for 300k deaths per year and tobacco is responsible for 480k deaths per year.

Why is Rogan's podcast suddenly causing them to come together like Voltron?
Tobacco ads on TV and radio were banned way back in 1970.
 
there are thousands if not tens of thousands of doctors and scientists who would argue the other way tho.

This is basically 270 doctors who would rather have people silenced because they are scared to debate them.. which is not how science is supposed to work.

If they disagree with someone like Dr. Malone and others who have been on his show, then debate them or write an article, don't simply have pundits in the news cycle argue for you cause of a letter.

Moreover, when they discussed the heart inflammation on his show, they looked at the source together and discussed it... which is a good thing.
 
HOLA said:
Tobacco ads on TV and radio were banned way back in 1970.
Well, thank God TV and radio are the absolutely only ways tobacco companies are able to advertise in this day and age. I mean there is ABSOLUTELY no way a tobacco company can still advertise/promote their product without TV and radio. NO way.
 
A menace might be an exaggerated word. Key word is might. He certainly is putting people on his platform who are spreading flat out lies. That is a fact. And it is dangerous to give these people a huge platform.
 
