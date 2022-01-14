I saw that clip someone (k1grappler?) posted in the lounge. Joe seriously seemed like a tinfoil-douchebag, frantically defending something that was proven to have been wrong, even though he was shown that what he was saying was, in fact, wrong. He turned around and went ‘who knows what these papers are saying and what to believe’, when he does so any time it supports his beliefs.



The people who want to believe are going to believe though. Like if Joe Rogan can convince you, the guy who thought Ronda Rousey could defeat top ten bantamweights (a topic he’s supposed to be somewhat an expert on), then you’re talking about people who’ll listen to anyone.