This is now the Megathread about Joe Rogan and any political action regarding his podcast.
Please continue to use this thread rather than creating new threads for your own personal opinion or each article/youtube video/tweet/blogpost on the topic you encounter.
https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/joe-rogan-and-his-spotify-podcast-are-a-menace-to-public-health/
From the article:
“A group of 270 experts have penned an open letter addressed to the Swedish audio streaming service condemning the top-rated show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
“The doctors, researchers and health-care professionals who co-signed the statement have expressed concern that the podcast’s outspoken 54-year-old host is making millions on the dissemination of bogus medical advice — to the health detriment of his listeners.
The letter also asked the streaming music service to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”
“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,” they wrote.”
