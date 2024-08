Lot of people think he’s a useful idiot for the right now. But is he fully right wing? He claims he’s on the left but every vid is shitting on dems and ignores everything bad the right does. He’s not even a centerist who attacks both equally he primarily attacks the left and claims to be on the left.I’ve thought this for a while but lately once Tim walz was chosen as VP I thought he would have some positives to say. He’s not even attacking him from the left instead he’s always attacking from the right.Grift gets thrown around too loosely? But I feel this is what’s happened here. Hbu?