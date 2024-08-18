Is Izy still the highest paid UFC fighter after Conor ?

TheTruthNeverLies
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 6, 2019
- Messages
- 128
- Reaction score
- 105
I wasn't impressed by his fight against the white African guy he barley ever used his kicks. Will they still pay izy millions even though he's losing a lot of fights?
Israel Adesanya, one of the UFC's top stars, has signed a new "lucrative" contract with the promotion, his Paradigm Sports Management team announced Wednesday.
At the UFC 271 media day Wednesday, Adesanya described the contract as a "f---ing big deal," and he said he believes he's now the second-highest-paid active fighter in the UFC. Conor McGregor is likely the highest-paid fighter on the roster.
Adesanya signs new multi-fight deal with UFC
The UFC has signed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to a new multifight deal, which his management team called "one of the most lucrative" in promotion history.
www.espn.com
Israel Adesanya, one of the UFC's top stars, has signed a new "lucrative" contract with the promotion, his Paradigm Sports Management team announced Wednesday.
At the UFC 271 media day Wednesday, Adesanya described the contract as a "f---ing big deal," and he said he believes he's now the second-highest-paid active fighter in the UFC. Conor McGregor is likely the highest-paid fighter on the roster.