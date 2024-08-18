Is Izy still the highest paid UFC fighter after Conor ?

I wasn't impressed by his fight against the white African guy he barley ever used his kicks. Will they still pay izy millions even though he's losing a lot of fights?

Adesanya signs new multi-fight deal with UFC

The UFC has signed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to a new multifight deal, which his management team called "one of the most lucrative" in promotion history.
Israel Adesanya, one of the UFC's top stars, has signed a new "lucrative" contract with the promotion, his Paradigm Sports Management team announced Wednesday.

At the UFC 271 media day Wednesday, Adesanya described the contract as a "f---ing big deal," and he said he believes he's now the second-highest-paid active fighter in the UFC. Conor McGregor is likely the highest-paid fighter on the roster.
 
LOLING @ Izzy tapping to a simple neck crank that wasn't even close to going under his chin... just like fruity little Conor.
 
I guess Izy can just keep losing take the money and run? How many more fights does he have left on his contract?
 
makes you wonder how good poatan really is being flatlined by a guy who is 1-3 in his last 4
 
To be fair, like him or not, he is probably the biggest full time star the UFC has had this past 5 years. Yeah Conor and Jon are bigger but they're barely around, and Jorge was bigger at one point but it burnt out within a year.
 
It tells you how much the UFC brand is now his own star, not needing any new Conor McgGregor anymore yet still winning more and more billions each year.
 
