Is it risky to tell them to get off my back because I don't like working with Indians?

I want to reiterate that I'm not talking about Indians who grew up here and understand our laid back culture. You can easily distinguish the two.



I work in a big company in a certain division (have 2 roles) with great people, culture, good pay and manager but there's one and only major drawback.



My Indian supervisor is the polar opposite of my manager and all the other easygoing superiors who listen to what we all have to say without being micromanaged and trusting us with the roles we do ourselves.



I don't even know where to begin and how much my blood pressure went off the roof because of that cunt. Same for other staff members who have the same issue as me and said our work vibe is 10x better when he's away.



But let's cut the chase and say is it worth the risk to ignore the way he wants me to get the job done? All the other superiors would tell me to get the job done however you want without being micromanaged, watched and stealing all the credit for himself every time and having a way to completely silence us to assert his dominance? The cunt is also allergic to no and behaves subserviently to the higher ups to save face thereby putting more strain in our work.



I'm thinking of pulling a risk to get him off my back, "manager or that person said it's fine", "trust me, i know what i'm doing" etc and don't think he will complain to the higher ups because that goes against our company values.



Thoughts?