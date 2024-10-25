Is it risky to tell them to get off my back because I don't like working with Indians?

I want to reiterate that I'm not talking about Indians who grew up here and understand our laid back culture. You can easily distinguish the two.

I work in a big company in a certain division (have 2 roles) with great people, culture, good pay and manager but there's one and only major drawback.

My Indian supervisor is the polar opposite of my manager and all the other easygoing superiors who listen to what we all have to say without being micromanaged and trusting us with the roles we do ourselves.

I don't even know where to begin and how much my blood pressure went off the roof because of that cunt. Same for other staff members who have the same issue as me and said our work vibe is 10x better when he's away.

But let's cut the chase and say is it worth the risk to ignore the way he wants me to get the job done? All the other superiors would tell me to get the job done however you want without being micromanaged, watched and stealing all the credit for himself every time and having a way to completely silence us to assert his dominance? The cunt is also allergic to no and behaves subserviently to the higher ups to save face thereby putting more strain in our work.

I'm thinking of pulling a risk to get him off my back, "manager or that person said it's fine", "trust me, i know what i'm doing" etc and don't think he will complain to the higher ups because that goes against our company values.

Thoughts?
 
BreatheSherBro said:
Provide your workplace with a list of your favorite and least favorite ethnic groups and see how that goes.
There is no issue. Company is very, very ethnically diverse and they all work the same with a smile.

That guy on the other hand...he works like his life depend on it, force it upon us and in the exact way he wants us to do. Wtf is that?
 
Misanthropist said:
Thoughts?
I worked for two years at an Indian-owned piping manufacturer in Little Rock AR and all of the management were Indian nationals. So I have experience with dealing with their management style and can testify that if you've already allowed them to micromanage you then they will continue to micromanage you.

The only way to get them to stop micromanage you is to make it perfectly clear that you do your job perfectly to their standards, and even then you'll probably have to go to your boss's boss to get them to get off your dick because their style is to always seem important in their position by ordering their subordinates around or else they're not needed in that position.

Micromanaging is their form of job security.

Otherwise, you're going to have to make a decision to either quit or give your boss's boss the ultimatum.
 
Confucius say: Man who call himself "Misanthropist" should take hard look in mirror before attacking boss on discussion forum.

Different culture hard to judge.

I have worked with indians. Didn't like it much.

Their obsession with hierarchy is beyond weird, mostly due to their caste mentality.
 
I will agree that some cultures are harder to work with than others. It's a shame we can't be open and discuss that without being labeled racist. Stereotypes come from reality in many cases. I am lucky my company does not believe in forced diversity. The owner of my company is Indian, but he filled his management team with Americans because he knows that micromanager type personalities that clash can cause production issues and turnover. He is a great dude.
 
