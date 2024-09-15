Is it really a casual opinion to find wrestlers who don't go for finishes as boring?

Not at all.



Plenty of fighters, and trainers, and specialists and pundits also dislike this.



It's an insecure response from fans to other fans, because they think they should like it all, or if you're only here for flashy knockouts - you're a casual. It's just not true.



I can't stand wrestlers, in general but particularly ones who just take people down and hold and smother them... that's NOT FIGHTING. It's like the opposite to fighting. Fighting is violence. I'm here to see violence, and decisive winning. Punching, kicking, choking even - this is violence. Holding someone so they can't move is... anti-violence, it's anti-fighting. It's fkn boring to watch, kills the action and just anti what we're all here to watch.



I'd love a ban on that kind of wrestling / it not being part of MMA tbh.