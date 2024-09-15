Is it really a casual opinion to find wrestlers who don't go for finishes as boring?

Söze Aldo
It seems like people who don't enjoy the styles of Belal and Merab, where the focus is wrestling control over attempts to finish are often branded as casuals who don't actually enjoy the "mixing" of martial arts. I enjoy both striking and submission artists but I don't find it particularly exciting to watch fighters who either only go for points or body control without looking to put away their opponents. I don't think that's a casual opinion but is quite natural to anyone who watches fighting as a form of entertainment.