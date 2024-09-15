Is it really a casual opinion to find wrestlers who don't go for finishes as boring?

It seems like people who don't enjoy the styles of Belal and Merab, where the focus is wrestling control over attempts to finish are often branded as casuals who don't actually enjoy the "mixing" of martial arts. I enjoy both striking and submission artists but I don't find it particularly exciting to watch fighters who either only go for points or body control without looking to put away their opponents. I don't think that's a casual opinion but is quite natural to anyone who watches fighting as a form of entertainment.
 
It can be boring but it's part of the game, should be expected. Opponents need to figure it out or lose.
 
I think it's fine to think it's boring but silly to assume it's illegitimate.

The UFC for the most part does a very good job of protecting fans from that because if you think people like Merab and Belal are boring then holy shit there's some dudes you really wouldn't like out there.
 
Merab was going for the finish. Sean tried to Aljo him to survive but forgot that Aljo is Merab's main training partner.
 
Said it elsewhere, I'm good with grappling, enjoy high end grapplers, whether they be wrestlers, bjj, etc. It's when that turns to point fighting with no attempt at finishing that I start getting bored. If they're trying to finish and it just doesn't happen, great, perfectly OK with that. Just don't like when finish isn't the goal.
 
The term fighting is colloquial is MMA. Tactical point fighting is a legit strategy within the sport. However, it completely understandable why causals or hard-core fans would find it boring.
 
A high level wrestler will always be better than a striker with a good TDD. It is being proven more than ever that there is a «bug» in MMA that can be exploited. It isn't like boxing or pure striking competitions where the «weapons» are the same.
 
I think it's whether or not you prioritize skills over a bloodbath. I find that a lot of people who complain about grappling love to watch a bloody slugfest, regardless of the skill displayed by the combatants, and can even enjoy bloody ground action, regardless of the skill displayed by the combatants.

And then there are people who are the opposite. We can turn watch MMA orgs with any level of fighters and see a bloodbath or a display of heart, but it's very rare that we get to witness high-level skills. I absolutely enjoy high-level skill over a lower-level brawl.
 
Not at all.

Plenty of fighters, and trainers, and specialists and pundits also dislike this.

It's an insecure response from fans to other fans, because they think they should like it all, or if you're only here for flashy knockouts - you're a casual. It's just not true.

I can't stand wrestlers, in general but particularly ones who just take people down and hold and smother them... that's NOT FIGHTING. It's like the opposite to fighting. Fighting is violence. I'm here to see violence, and decisive winning. Punching, kicking, choking even - this is violence. Holding someone so they can't move is... anti-violence, it's anti-fighting. It's fkn boring to watch, kills the action and just anti what we're all here to watch.

I'd love a ban on that kind of wrestling / it not being part of MMA tbh.
 
I don't think Merab is boring, he's active, aggressive, always working. Taunting Sean and yelling at his corner amused me.

Belal just has that reek of piss on him, but his hands looked really sharp in the Leon fight.

Y'all are just haters, dawg.

BTW you see the Zelhuber fight? Them boys came to BANG
 
It's not. Anyone who says that is just a troll or someone that was happy a specific fighter lost.

In this case, I guarantee I can look through post histories and find absolute mental midgets that criticized Valentina's win, but praised Merab's win (simply because they didn't like O'Malley). These kind of hypocrites should be banned from society as far as I'm concerned.
 
OMalley stans are just butt hurt and this is their cope

Merab did a f load more than pink haired goof tried tonight
 
I enjoy high level striking and high level grappling. I do not enjoy high level wrestling. In MMA, wrestling is only a way to transfer the fight from standing to on the ground. But on the ground I wanna see high level submission grappling or ground and pound. Merab does not seem to be a super high level grappler. I would love to see him fight a high level BJJ guy.

Unfortunately most of the best submission grappler have pretty bad takedowns, so they don't make it to the top in MMA. Hence, we don't really see that much high level grappling in MMA.
 
