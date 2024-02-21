Is it better be exceptional in fact a master in one aspect of MMA or very good in all aspects of MMA?

MXZT said: What do you guys think of this?



You pick what aspect of MMA you are a master at. And if you are a master at one aspect, you are just above average when it comes to other aspects of the game.



I'm leaning towards very good in all aspects.

Voted master in one area but the premise needs clarification. Your OP offers the choice of being master at one aspect but "just above average" at other aspects. Isn't "above average" the same as "very good?" Poll would be more meaningful if it was 1) Master at one thing + average at everything else or 2) Very good (above average) but not master at everything.To avoid ambiguity, you should also specify the aspects with clear delineation. Does "wrestling" include TDs, TD defense AND top control? If so, guys like Khabib have shown that's all you need as long as you are at least average at everything else. Guy like Aldo was a striking master but also had god-tier TD defense which enabled him to keep it standing and be dominant. Does that count as master at two aspects or one? If you're a striking master but have shit-tier wrestling (both TDs and TD defense) like Anderson Silva, you need at least very good grappling to survive and be dominant.