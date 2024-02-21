Is it better be exceptional in fact a master in one aspect of MMA or very good in all aspects of MMA?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,824
- Reaction score
- 39,648
What do you guys think of this?
You pick what aspect of MMA you are a master at. And if you are a master at one aspect, you are just above average when it comes to other aspects of the game.
I'm leaning towards very good in all aspects.
You pick what aspect of MMA you are a master at. And if you are a master at one aspect, you are just above average when it comes to other aspects of the game.
I'm leaning towards very good in all aspects.