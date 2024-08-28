Is it acceptable to spend few hundreds out of your pocket in your new role just to prove yourself?

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 25, 2014
Messages
2,984
Reaction score
2,421
Hi everyone,

I work in a large company for nearly 10 years now and recently saw a job advertisement for a "garden supervisor" position in western part of the city. This role involves maintaining company properties across the metro area supervising few employees on the spectrum.

I spoke with my manager about applying for this position and asked her to help me get in, she approved so I will be working 3 days a week outdoors and 2 days at my usual role at the moment. This will relieve all the stress because I really need to steer clear away from people at work.

So, is it acceptable to spend $400-$500 on plants to renovate one of the company's neglected properties in the weekend behind their back just to prove yourself that you're legit?

They have specified that I can only buy plants from certain major hardware stores. They wouldn't let me use the money on wholesale nursery.
 
Last edited:
That depends out of whoms pocket. Even if you pay it out of yours your defying a order so could go either way.
 
Bobby00 said:
That depends out of whoms pocket. Even if you pay it out of yours your defying a order so could go either way.
Click to expand...
mjmj said:
How are you proving yourself "legit" by doing exactly what they have already told you, not to do?
Click to expand...
I don't have any credentials and only told them gardening is my hobby so I need to prove myself at the start.

I want to put my money in one of their site to create an immediate impression of competence. They’ve asked for "before and after" progress pictures and regular maintenance reports so I want it to look impressive.
 
Misanthropist said:
I don't have any credentials and only told them gardening is my hobby so I need to prove myself at the start.

I want to put my money in one of their site to create an immediate impression of competence. They’ve asked for "before and after" progress pictures and regular maintenance reports so I want it to look impressive.
Click to expand...
What you might want to consider is that while you pay for it the upkeep might be more expensive than what they want. My gardening knowledge is limited but could it be the upkeep of those plants is more expensive or time consuming? If so i would advise against it. Plus some places are really anal about things if they tell you to do one thing and you do another could be that they will be ungrateful or even pissed about it. Wish you luck.
 
I don't understand what's wrong with using the recommend stores? Going against the guidance seems like asking for trouble.

Are you or whichever employees going to be maintaining these alternative plants familiar with their upkeep requirements?

You don't want to send $500 on fancy plants and have them all dead or dying in two months.

I personally just wouldn't use my own money especially for something that sounds kind of risky.
 
Go for it buddy, I can sell you some of these privately, definitely make an impact.......

AdobeStock_382765431-small.jpg
 
Your heart is in the right place, but I think you're setting yourself up for a rude awakening sir.
Like @cmw43 said ... Why not use the recommended stores, why would you try to use plats that may be hard to maintain/or die easily?

I know what you're getting at, but step by step...thats how you build a porch.

Much love brother, I'm sure you'll make the right decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,153
Messages
56,102,489
Members
175,070
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top