Is it acceptable to spend few hundreds out of your pocket in your new role just to prove yourself?

Hi everyone,



I work in a large company for nearly 10 years now and recently saw a job advertisement for a "garden supervisor" position in western part of the city. This role involves maintaining company properties across the metro area supervising few employees on the spectrum.



I spoke with my manager about applying for this position and asked her to help me get in, she approved so I will be working 3 days a week outdoors and 2 days at my usual role at the moment. This will relieve all the stress because I really need to steer clear away from people at work.



So, is it acceptable to spend $400-$500 on plants to renovate one of the company's neglected properties in the weekend behind their back just to prove yourself that you're legit?



They have specified that I can only buy plants from certain major hardware stores. They wouldn't let me use the money on wholesale nursery.