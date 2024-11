moreorless87 said: Was there ever any overtly racist stuff like that around Sapp? I know Randleman had the Donkey Kong intro vs Mario Saku.



I spose its not really for me to say as a western white guy but this kind of stuff did seem a little more innocent in Japan than it would be in the US. Not to say there isnt a lot of really unpleasant racism in Japan(espeically against Japanese with a black parent, which wasnt so uncommon with US soldiers stationed there) but I think the pop culture stuff like this and generally playing up cliches around black americans seems a bit different to that. Click to expand...

absolutely was, if you can find the bryant gumble episode from real sports on sapp you'll see him eating bananas and his original nickname was silverback. Japan was not the US and would have no backlash for that type of racism.I watched it from the beginning, Bob was around my gym, partially trained by Maurice Smith at the time and watching a guy like that get opportunities because of how he looked, pretty much broke my heart in terms of my ever being able to do anything. He skipped right through all the small time BS that most fighters have to deal with because of how he looked. So, I'll say, I never liked the guy too much and told one of my fellow pals in mma that he had no integrity right from the point he allowed himself to be called a Silverback. He got paid though, that's all that matters in this world.