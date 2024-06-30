Is it a stretch to say that Paotan is the greatest striker of all time?

One of the best and a blessing for us fans. Clearly one of the most effective and accomplished ever in MMA. Super efficient and rarely looks in trouble or like he's forced out of his game. But hard to compare to smaller guys who can just move their body more and add more layers to their game.



Obviously he fought top strikers in Glory and China, plus now guys like Strickland, Izzy, Hill and Jiri who are very good and/or dangerous MMA strikers. But a guy like Petr Yan's got the better of some fantastic and varied MMA strikers like Aldo, Sandhagen and O'Malley* on the feet. Same for Volk outstriking Max, Ortega and TKZ. Max has outstruck so many good and great MMA strikers too. Poatan had two fights where Izzy outstruck him but he got a finish, most of the others have fights they were outstruck in. Don't think anyone's really outstruck Yan so far.



Then you've got the top Thais. Like Samart - I've only seen clips of his MT fights and a couple of his full boxing fights, but he's the MT GOAT and was a boxing world champ. I bet his style would have transferred very well to the small MMA gloves.

Unfortunately a lot of the best kickboxers never got to fight high level strikers in MMA gloves.