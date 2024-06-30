Is it a stretch to say that Paotan is the greatest striker of all time?

ChessJitsu
Of course you have unbeatable boxing legacies like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson but with Paotan you have someone who achieved great things in both kickboxing (the most inclusive striking platform besides some obscure ones where you can headbutt and stuff) and MMA (as a striker).
He's already the greatest striker in MMA history, but since his accomplishments extend into kickboxing, is he not the greatest striker in history in general?
