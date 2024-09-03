Is Francis still the lineal champ?

If you trace lineal champ across orgs back to the beginning then Francis is the current title holder.



But this is the first time when the lineal champ has left the best org (talent wise) and continued to fight.



So does he still qualify as being the lineal champ?



On one hand, he's never lost, but on the other hand, it seems kinda lame if he beats cans for the next 5 years and is still the lineal champ.