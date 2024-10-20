Is Francis a better wrestler than Ryan Bader?

DalchaLungiambula
Bader is only 3 years older, and Francis did it way better
Yeah, but K-1 Bader beats the best
View attachment 1067719
Not likely a better Wrestler then Bader.
No but Ngannou has much better striking, chin, and is a real HW. Besides, people have been underrating Ngannou's wrestling for years. In the first Stipe fight Ngannou made Stipe's takedown success % go down from his career average.
I must have missed that fight.
Rumble looks like he's pulling his right foot out of Baders ass lol
View attachment 1067719
Rumble looks like he's pulling his right foot out of Baders ass lol
R.I.P Bader lolMeanwhile Keith Peterson is checking for signs of life.
It was the main event for the PFL vs Bellator card earlier this year. Was the lone fight Team PFL won, but was over as soon as it started. Only a few punches were thrown, not much of a fight