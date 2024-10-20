Is Francis a better wrestler than Ryan Bader?

no just that Ferreira's TDD was faster than Bader's TD attempts.

cwiw3Y7vYVyzTW8xyQxBblqICAxHZa9YE183UZQCjbQ5Te9GAdIA11ZP4B75jl-ZvZ56VR64P2cbzs3RZG6k3Q.gif
 
DalchaLungiambula said:
Bader is only 3 years older, and Francis did it way better
Click to expand...
No but Ngannou has much better striking, chin, and is a real HW. Besides, people have been underrating Ngannou's wrestling for years. In the first Stipe fight Ngannou made Stipe's takedown success % go down from his career average.

If Bader had a good chin and better striking he would be able to set up takedowns much better. He seems to sometimes shit the bed cause his chin is bad and he knows it so ends up panicking sometimes and going for bad takedowns.
 
Wrestlers have the TD threat that lands them goo punches whereas good strikers have the exact opposite

They can execute timed TDs if smart, GSP the most notable striker who picked up grappling almost too well
 
I think so but ting nuh matter anyway when u a freak broski Ngannou is Black Lesnar real talks but wif handz too 🦍 bro like mi yute Big Mac but instead of overhandz bro tek u down n pound u

But yo ting nuh UFC or #PowerSlap related wrong forum my guy all good tho mod-dem finna move it fi certain I think 💯👌
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I must have missed that fight.
Click to expand...
It was the main event for the PFL vs Bellator card earlier this year. Was the lone fight Team PFL won, but was over as soon as it started. Only a few punches were thrown, not much of a fight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,069
Messages
56,368,275
Members
175,187
Latest member
Ryan Pereira

Share this page

Back
Top