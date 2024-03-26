Is Fiorot VS Blanchfield the highest level non title fight in WMMA history?

ExitLUPin said: 2 of the few WMMA fighters who are worth watching, both practically undefeated just 1 split decision loss a piece. Skilled everywhere Blanch more in grappling and Fiorot more standing.



Blanch walked through Andrade like nothing as dominant as Valentina looked against her and then beat Taila who many thought beat Valentina. Fiorot just beat Chook and Rose and previously beat the piss out of Mayra who just fought for the title.



Can't think of a higher level non title WMMA fight and its a higher level than most WMMA title fights too.

Both Fiorot and Blanchfield looked unimpressive in their last fight.Rose isn't undersized at 125 like some ignorant people keep saying. Manon, who's a huge flyweight, only had 4 lbs on her. That being said, Rose dislocated a finger on her lead hand in the first round. Fiorot barely edged a one-handed opponent, who managed to outstrike her even though she couldn't make a fist.Blanchfield was comfortably losing the fight until Santos went for a takedown, Erin rebounded against the cage and was lucky to land on top. Tayla, who hadn't fought in over a year and was returning from injury, gassed trying to get back up. It was a different fight after that. Erin then proceeded to wall and stall to victory. It was an extremely lucky win.I don't think either of them would stand a chance to win the title if Valentina was still in her prime.