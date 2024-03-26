Is Fiorot VS Blanchfield the highest level non title fight in WMMA history?

2 of the few WMMA fighters who are worth watching, both practically undefeated just 1 split decision loss a piece. Skilled everywhere Blanch more in grappling and Fiorot more standing.

Blanch walked through Andrade like nothing as dominant as Valentina looked against her and then beat Taila who many thought beat Valentina. Fiorot just beat Chook and Rose and previously beat the piss out of Mayra who just fought for the title.

Can't think of a higher level non title WMMA fight and its a higher level than most WMMA title fights too.
 
I am a big fan of Blanchfield and I see a future champion in her. she fights like a Mexican, gives everything and always goes for the kill🦾❤️
 
HatKick said:
Terrific fight btw. Very underrated.

Xiaonan vs. Rodriguez is another good one (not really staying on topic, just mentioning a good overlooked WMMA fight).
Still rankles with me that Rodriguez got the aw. She was outpointed convincingly by Xiaonan. I honestly think Xiaonan is the best pure striker in the straweight division.
 
Chayanne said:
I am a big fan of Blanchfield and I see a future champion in her. she fights like a Mexican, gives everything and always goes for the kill🦾❤️
I like her too but don’t you think the differential between her striking and her grappling too wide?
 
ExitLUPin said:
Both Fiorot and Blanchfield looked unimpressive in their last fight.

Rose isn't undersized at 125 like some ignorant people keep saying. Manon, who's a huge flyweight, only had 4 lbs on her. That being said, Rose dislocated a finger on her lead hand in the first round. Fiorot barely edged a one-handed opponent, who managed to outstrike her even though she couldn't make a fist.

Blanchfield was comfortably losing the fight until Santos went for a takedown, Erin rebounded against the cage and was lucky to land on top. Tayla, who hadn't fought in over a year and was returning from injury, gassed trying to get back up. It was a different fight after that. Erin then proceeded to wall and stall to victory. It was an extremely lucky win.

I don't think either of them would stand a chance to win the title if Valentina was still in her prime.
 
