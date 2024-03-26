Is Fiorot VS Blanchfield the highest level non title fight in WMMA history?

ExitLUPin
2 of the few WMMA fighters who are worth watching, both practically undefeated just 1 split decision loss a piece. Skilled everywhere Blanch more in grappling and Fiorot more standing.
Blanch walked through Andrade like nothing as dominant as Valentina looked against her and then beat Taila who many thought beat Valentina. Fiorot just beat Chook and Rose and previously beat the piss out of Mayra who just fought for the title.
Can't think of a higher level non title WMMA fight and its a higher level than most WMMA title fights too.
