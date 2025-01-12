Is 'Fight Matrix' accurate with their rankings?

Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Fightmatrix is silly with their rankings. They started out as an Elo ranking system, but the results were so ridiculous that they had to start piling on adjustments. Now literally no one but the proprietors know what the adjustments are, yet they retain fake-precise number ratings and the pretense that their rankings are based on some sort of objective automated system when they're really just another set of human opinion rankings. If you read their FAQ the whole thing makes no sense and answers no questions.