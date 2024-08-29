Is Dana white slippin'?

Blanqa Blanqua
What is your opinion?
Decision making, general health and mental composure - what are your thoughts?
For me - he is looking very old all of a sudden and his lip-licking tick is getting much worse, IMO, and he is letting reporters get to him.
Is he losing it? Is he past his prime?
Prime Dana ^
On lips:
