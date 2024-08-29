Is Dana white slippin'?

Luthien said:



That Hunter guy is a psychopath who likes to flex on fighters knowing they really can't swing back. Trust me when I say his chosen replacement won't be any betterThat Hunter guy is a psychopath who likes to flex on fighters knowing they really can't swing back. Click to expand...

this is what i always say when people talk about getting rid of Dana. they act like these money hungry execs are going to hire some good samaritan Mother Teresa type of person. they don't realize Dana keeps his job BECAUSE he is the way he is, not in spite of it. the people who run the UFC WANT Dana to nickel and dime the fighters. it never made sense to me for people to blame Dana, because that's exactly what Ari Emmanuel and them want. they want Dana to be the lightning rod of all the attacks while they sit back and milk the money out of the fighters relatively stress free and unknown to the casual fans. the funniest part is even a large majority of the hardcore fanbase blame Dana like he's the UFC dictator, even though it's public knowledge a giant conglomerate now owns the UFC. they act like Dana is 1 bad apple amongst a bunch of decent human beings that somehow blatantly let this psychopath run the show like a dictator. they don't realize the whole company is full of guys just like Dana or even worse and they knowingly allow and encourage the type of behavior that they hate about Dana.