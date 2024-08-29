Is Dana white slippin'?

What is your opinion?

Decision making, general health and mental composure - what are your thoughts?

For me - he is looking very old all of a sudden and his lip-licking tick is getting much worse, IMO, and he is letting reporters get to him.

Is he losing it? Is he past his prime?


DanaWhite130123_63739_f_603x340.jpg


Prime Dana ^



On lips:




Considerate-Fearless-Hummingbird-size-restricted.gif
 
Last edited:
Luthien said:
Trust me when I say his chosen replacement won't be any better <{1-17}>

That Hunter guy is a psychopath who likes to flex on fighters knowing they really can't swing back.
I don't know much about him. If you or anyone got vid links etc please do post em, I guess I should get familiar with Dana's apprentice.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:







Dana White said his doctor told him he only has 10.4 years left, and that's was 2 years ago

He's two Olympics cycle away from living death

<31>
 
Never let me slip, 'cause if I slip, then I'm slippin'
But if I got my Nina, then you know I'm straight trippin'
And I'ma continue to put the rap down, put the mack down
And if you bitches talk shit, I'll have to put the smack down
Yeah, and you don't stop

<Dana05> Dr. D A N A
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:







danadrool.gif
Nah he's good.
 
Jinx_AA said:
Old men get grumpy - just saying …. Seen it with everyone unfortunately
This is a good, true and fair point.

TBH It is happening to me too (but not the lip licking), so you are not alone Dana.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Never let me slip, 'cause if I slip, then I'm slippin'
But if I got my Nina, then you know I'm straight trippin'
And I'ma continue to put the rap down, put the mack down
And if you bitches talk shit, I'll have to put the smack down
Yeah, and you don't stop

<Dana05> Dr. D A N A
props for using such a classic verse bro

<RomeroSalute>

{<redford}


And yessir he stays strapped

Screenshot-2021-08-07-at-15.26.44.png
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:







Definitely past his prime. He was great during the zuffa era but this is clearly not the same guy. This current guy is holding the sport back.

Ariel was right.
 
Luthien said:
Trust me when I say his chosen replacement won't be any better <{1-17}>

That Hunter guy is a psychopath who likes to flex on fighters knowing they really can't swing back.
this is what i always say when people talk about getting rid of Dana. they act like these money hungry execs are going to hire some good samaritan Mother Teresa type of person. they don't realize Dana keeps his job BECAUSE he is the way he is, not in spite of it. the people who run the UFC WANT Dana to nickel and dime the fighters. it never made sense to me for people to blame Dana, because that's exactly what Ari Emmanuel and them want. they want Dana to be the lightning rod of all the attacks while they sit back and milk the money out of the fighters relatively stress free and unknown to the casual fans. the funniest part is even a large majority of the hardcore fanbase blame Dana like he's the UFC dictator, even though it's public knowledge a giant conglomerate now owns the UFC. they act like Dana is 1 bad apple amongst a bunch of decent human beings that somehow blatantly let this psychopath run the show like a dictator. they don't realize the whole company is full of guys just like Dana or even worse and they knowingly allow and encourage the type of behavior that they hate about Dana.
 
