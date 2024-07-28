Is Dana White in a secret Relationship with Jon Jones?





Before reading this thread, I don't want any Jokesters to be on this thread, if you're gonna crack a joke and be silly then FOH, so with that being said:



It's like do these 2 fuck in their Grandma's basement or something? also the pimp wants to overturn Jon's loss to Matt Hamill in which he broke the rules by the time and which was 15 years ago to NC by talking the rules makers and making the 12-6 elbows illegal!!!! Then by this logic, by the time they make knees to downed opponent legal, the UFC should overturn Yan's loss to Sterling and also overturn Sterling's title wins







Anyways, this is stupid, why overturn a loss that happened 15 years ago? like overturn Juan Espino's loss to Alexander Romanov or Randa Markos' loss to Luana Pinheiro and all the DQ losses that happened in all of MMA history then.



He over-glazing Jon and he deepthroats Jonny "Boner" too much and said that ngannou didnt want to fight him which is a lie and And he said that jones would submit him faster than Gane!







"If I'm Jon Jones and I'm home watching this fight I'd start moving to 185"

*Dana after Francis KO’d Stipe*







Dana's a fucking hypocrite and he's so full of shit



This is Dana White telling people about Jon Jones







Translation of that short video: *A guy asks the kid*: "Why did he hit you?"

Kid: "Because um..."

*Another guy asks the kid*: "Why they were sleeping on you? tell them why they were sleeping on you?"

Kid: "They were sleeping on me because they were fucking me"



This is exactly Dana White about Jon Jones.