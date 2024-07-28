Is Dana White in a secret Relationship with Jon Jones?

Before reading this thread, I don't want any Jokesters to be on this thread, if you're gonna crack a joke and be silly then FOH, so with that being said:

It's like do these 2 fuck in their Grandma's basement or something? also the pimp wants to overturn Jon's loss to Matt Hamill in which he broke the rules by the time and which was 15 years ago to NC by talking the rules makers and making the 12-6 elbows illegal!!!! Then by this logic, by the time they make knees to downed opponent legal, the UFC should overturn Yan's loss to Sterling and also overturn Sterling's title wins



Anyways, this is stupid, why overturn a loss that happened 15 years ago? like overturn Juan Espino's loss to Alexander Romanov or Randa Markos' loss to Luana Pinheiro and all the DQ losses that happened in all of MMA history then.

He over-glazing Jon and he deepthroats Jonny "Boner" too much and said that ngannou didnt want to fight him which is a lie and And he said that jones would submit him faster than Gane!



"If I'm Jon Jones and I'm home watching this fight I'd start moving to 185"
*Dana after Francis KO’d Stipe*



Dana's a fucking hypocrite and he's so full of shit

This is Dana White telling people about Jon Jones



Translation of that short video: *A guy asks the kid*: "Why did he hit you?"
Kid: "Because um..."
*Another guy asks the kid*: "Why they were sleeping on you? tell them why they were sleeping on you?"
Kid: "They were sleeping on me because they were fucking me"

This is exactly Dana White about Jon Jones.
 
I saw a video of them having sex on Elon's twitter and there were no community notes saying it wasn't true so....
 
BONY
 
Can't wait for Epstein Island videos to appear on UFC Fight Pass...

Although I don't have UFC Fight Pass...
 
This is funny this guy love for jj. I am not conspiracy theorist but guy could be sleeping with guy or is Joe Rogan obsession with tall black athletes
 
