Is Dana/UFC too overconfident?

"Putting out mediocre cards constantly", dude what? The PPV's are generally good, sometimes they will dip into great or mediocre but overall PPV's are quite consistent. I'll agree that fight nights are more mediocre than they are not, but something has to give in order to keep PPV's consistent. Ya can't have both great fight nights and stacked PPV's with how the current ESPN deal is set up. It's one or the other really. Yeah... I don't see anything wrong with special privileges if it's earned. Why should someone like Alex or Izzy for example be treated the same as the someone on prelims when they have been carrying the company on their backs for the past 4 years? Regarding fighting pay I won't even touch on that cause it's been done to death already..