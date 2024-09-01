Is Dana/UFC too overconfident?

Dana and the UFC are aware of their monopoly on MMA, so they do things such as underpay fighters, special privileges for certain people, and now they are putting on mediocre cards constantly while overcharging fans.

I believe the ufc and Dana are too overconfident in their product and are sabotaging the company
 
How so? Time and time again they have come out on top against their competition. Pride was the only org to have ever given them a real run for their money, since then it's been a pretty damn smooth sailing for them.
 
Thesnake101 said:
How so? Time and time again they have come out on top against their competition. Pride was the only org to have ever given them a real run for their money, since then it's been a pretty damn smooth sailing for them.
Strikeforce did ok in UFC.
 
"Putting out mediocre cards constantly", dude what? The PPV's are generally good, sometimes they will dip into great or mediocre but overall PPV's are quite consistent. I'll agree that fight nights are more mediocre than they are not, but something has to give in order to keep PPV's consistent. Ya can't have both great fight nights and stacked PPV's with how the current ESPN deal is set up. It's one or the other really. Yeah... I don't see anything wrong with special privileges if it's earned. Why should someone like Alex or Izzy for example be treated the same as the someone on prelims when they have been carrying the company on their backs for the past 4 years? Regarding fighting pay I won't even touch on that cause it's been done to death already..
 
They're pretty confident they can continue to shittify the product and not lose their market dominance and they might be right.
 
