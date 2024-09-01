Is Dana/UFC too overconfident?

MetaIIica
Dana and the UFC are aware of their monopoly on MMA, so they do things such as underpay fighters, special privileges for certain people, and now they are putting on mediocre cards constantly while overcharging fans.
I believe the ufc and Dana are too overconfident in their product and are sabotaging the company
