Is Conor Mcgregor's trash talk reputation ruined?

He talked shit on RDA for pulling out over a broken foot and even called Khabib a pull out merchant but then pulls out over a broken pinky toe.

He always talked a big game about being reliable but it seems like the chickens are coming home to roost and all the bad things he has said and done to others are starting to happen to him.

We all knew his fighting ability had declined but this type of pull out personally is a big black mark against his image in my opinion as it turned him into a hypocrite and puts a big dent into crediblilty as a trash talker.

Is this the beginning of the end of the Mcgregor era?
 
His trash talk was never good.

He says things like Malteser head that 10 year old kids from West Linn Oregon used to say.

the fact Dana clearly spent like 100 million advertising this guy, while letting Tony rot, and partying with Conor, is a big sign about how sporting integrity. It would never happen in Pride which is all about the fights.
 
Bro where have you been... The McGregor are done been over for at least 5 years
 
"just don't take anything seriously bro" is your takeaway from all this and you are calling other people regressive? lmao
 
His trash talking reputation was done the moment Nate accused him of playing touch butt in the park
 
