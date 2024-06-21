Is Conor Mcgregor's trash talk reputation ruined?

He talked shit on RDA for pulling out over a broken foot and even called Khabib a pull out merchant but then pulls out over a broken pinky toe.



He always talked a big game about being reliable but it seems like the chickens are coming home to roost and all the bad things he has said and done to others are starting to happen to him.



We all knew his fighting ability had declined but this type of pull out personally is a big black mark against his image in my opinion as it turned him into a hypocrite and puts a big dent into crediblilty as a trash talker.



Is this the beginning of the end of the Mcgregor era?