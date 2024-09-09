Is Conor bi-polar?

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,798
Reaction score
9,082
Idk. I've always found his behavior, even on stage and for a showman, to be strangely excessive. I know the general consensus amongst sherscientists is that he's just a product of getting too rich, famous and using drugs but I'm skeptical it's just that.

He's always seemed at least slightly out of control to me. And he's either rambling about how grandious his achievements are or he turns into that buddha prayer emoji Conor we see on occasion when he's all grateful and thanking God while clasping his hands together. You guys know what I'm talking about.

Am I looking too much into it?
Have I turned into the typical moron Sherdogger and I'm just unaware ?
 
I suppose it’s like the analogy of the egg or the chicken coming first, did Conor have bipolar, or did him doing Drugs severely alter his personality
 
Well, I know people who turned strange, twitchy and volatile due to drugs, but Conor has money for the good stuff. Maybe he had issues before as well, maybe it was just an act. He did come off as a decent person from time to time, especially when he was climbing the ladder.
 
Meet the world's first tri-polar....
 
rick-james.gif
 
The Legendary Scarface said:
Idk. I've always found his behavior, even on stage and for a showman, to be strangely excessive. I know the general consensus amongst sherscientists is that he's just a product of getting too rich, famous and using drugs but I'm skeptical it's just that.

He's always seemed at least slightly out of control to me. And he's either rambling about how grandious his achievements are or he turns into that buddha prayer emoji Conor we see on occasion when he's all grateful and thanking God while clasping his hands together. You guys know what I'm talking about.

Am I looking too much into it?
Have I turned into the typical moron Sherdogger and I'm just unaware ?
Click to expand...

Bipolar is a bit of a random shout?

He might have ADHD though which would also potentially explain his substance abuse. People with ADHD make up 25 percent of all alcoholics and drug addicts. Consider also that many, many, many people with ADHD go undiagnosed, when really what it centres around is dopamine deficiency/processing, and yeah. Chances are reasonably high for Conor.
 
Drugs, alcohol and getting punched in the head for a living is not a very healthy combination.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,856
Messages
56,157,675
Members
175,092
Latest member
GoblingJanky

Share this page

Back
Top