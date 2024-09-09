Is Conor bi-polar?

Idk. I've always found his behavior, even on stage and for a showman, to be strangely excessive. I know the general consensus amongst sherscientists is that he's just a product of getting too rich, famous and using drugs but I'm skeptical it's just that.



He's always seemed at least slightly out of control to me. And he's either rambling about how grandious his achievements are or he turns into that buddha prayer emoji Conor we see on occasion when he's all grateful and thanking God while clasping his hands together. You guys know what I'm talking about.



Am I looking too much into it?

Have I turned into the typical moron Sherdogger and I'm just unaware ?