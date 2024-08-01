Nizam al-Mulk
And gains the loyalty of a significant segment of the COD player base?
Like a smaller Eastern Euro studio.
Not really, if by significant you mean a quarter or more. Marketing dollars matter, and there are very few publishers with deep enough pockets to compete with COD's publicity, let alone its historical brand recognition.

Not to mention the amount of dev resources you need to build a AAA title is beyond the means of most developers.
Not to mention the amount of dev resources you need to build a AAA title is beyond the means of most developers.
Deep shit how so, in regards to COD?
COD is a somewhat weakened brand but AAA games in general are in deep dodoo this year.
It certainly is, but it still prints money and occupies a niche full of dead challengers.
Someone trying too grab 15 or 25 percent of the playerbase maybe more if they get hype is a throw down the gantlet i will overtake you type of challenger?