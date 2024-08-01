Multiplatform Is COD weakened enough as a brand that someone copycats it well?

And gains the loyalty of a significant segment of the COD player base?
Like a smaller Eastern Euro studio.
 
Not really, if by significant you mean a quarter or more. Marketing dollars matter, and there are very few publishers with deep enough pockets to compete with COD's publicity, let alone its historical brand recognition.

Not to mention the amount of dev resources you need to build a AAA title is beyond the means of most developers.
 
Not really, if by significant you mean a quarter or more. Marketing dollars matter, and there are very few publishers with deep enough pockets to compete with COD's publicity, let alone its historical brand recognition.

Not to mention the amount of dev resources you need to build a AAA title is beyond the means of most developers.
AAA is in deep shit right now on the other hand...
 
If you can't get Cheech or Homelander copyrights you won't be able to compete with CoD
 
I will say though, them making Shipment a lottery pick is some fucking bullshit
 
It certainly is, but it still prints money and occupies a niche full of dead challengers.

To get your idea off the ground you need a publisher with a couple hundred million to burn in marketing every release and several hundred devs.

That's a pretty hard combination to find, and that's ignoring other start up challenges (finding an engine, tuning it, tuning MM algorithms, netcode for multilayer, etc.).
 
It certainly is, but it still prints money and occupies a niche full of dead challengers.
Someone trying too grab 15 or 25 percent of the playerbase maybe more if they get hype is a throw down the gantlet i will overtake you type of challenger?

Or it is like i don't know Lexus in 95 trying to get 50 percent of one niche from BMW?
 
