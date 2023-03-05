Is Claressa Shields no longer a fan of Jon Jones?

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
5,458
Reaction score
7,873
I remember she was training with Jon at Jackson wink a while back when she was getting into mma and was talking about being a huge Jon Jones fan. Normally she puts out support on social media for other fighters she's friends with, even mma fighters but she didn't put out an kind of message to congratulate Jones or anything. She actually retweeted a video of Gane making weight for the fight lol. I think she was actually rooting for Gane here and is disappointed. I wonder what happened?

https://twitter.com/Claressashields?ref_src=twsrc^google|twcamp^serp|twgr^author
 
Maybe the fact that Jon beat up his wife over a strip club argument (not a Jones hater by the way.)
 
Dim1 said:
Maybe the fact that Jon beat up his wife over a strip club argument (not a Jones hater by the way.)
Click to expand...
I mean she still supports people like Tank, Broner and Floyd who also do fucked up shit.
 
Maybe she was rooting for the traditional striker.
 
Can you blame her? Gane is way better looking than Jones, she prolly wants to get with that
 
She's mad that there is someone out there that approaches her same level of obnoxiousness
 
Jon may have made the same mistake I’ve made with women many times. He may have drunkenly threatened to stick his finger in her butthole.
 
That is weird, what happened with Shields and Jon Jones. I don't think it was the wife beating stuff since mayweather... Unless she's afraid to piss of mayweather because of the influence he has in her sport. It could be that or something that Jon did behind the scenes that set her off.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
That is weird, what happened with Shields and Jon Jones. I don't think it was the wife beating stuff since mayweather... Unless she's afraid to piss of mayweather because of the influence he has in her sport. It could be that or something that Jon did behind the scenes that set her off.
Click to expand...
Sheilds is actually a pretty petty and weird person herself. Wouldn't be surprised if maybe she dmed Jon looking for help with training or shouted him out on social media and he never did the same so she got butt hurt by it. She used to like canelo then stopped liking him for not coming to her fights. She also is not cool with cyborg anymore like they used to be
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,491
Messages
55,085,074
Members
174,595
Latest member
KillaKing00

Share this page

Back
Top