Is Claressa Shields no longer a fan of Jon Jones?

I remember she was training with Jon at Jackson wink a while back when she was getting into mma and was talking about being a huge Jon Jones fan. Normally she puts out support on social media for other fighters she's friends with, even mma fighters but she didn't put out an kind of message to congratulate Jones or anything. She actually retweeted a video of Gane making weight for the fight lol. I think she was actually rooting for Gane here and is disappointed. I wonder what happened?
https://twitter.com/Claressashields?ref_src=twsrc^google|twcamp^serp|twgr^author