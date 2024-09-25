Is ChoiceCenter a cult?

I saw this video about this "organization" that Dominick Cruz and Khalil Rountree both belong to. It has all the hallmarks of a cult and/or pyramid scheme.



1. There's very little information about what they actually do for you, it's kept very vague. You have to sign up to get detailed information.

2. There's a ranking system where you level up within the organization. Congrats, you've reached rank 164!

3. It's expensive, requiring an initial payment of 3,000.

4. Once you get to a high enough level you are required to recruit other members to join.



