Is ChoiceCenter a cult?

blaseblase
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 10,320
- Reaction score
- 20,030
I saw this video about this "organization" that Dominick Cruz and Khalil Rountree both belong to. It has all the hallmarks of a cult and/or pyramid scheme.
1. There's very little information about what they actually do for you, it's kept very vague. You have to sign up to get detailed information.
2. There's a ranking system where you level up within the organization. Congrats, you've reached rank 164!
3. It's expensive, requiring an initial payment of 3,000.
4. Once you get to a high enough level you are required to recruit other members to join.
1. There's very little information about what they actually do for you, it's kept very vague. You have to sign up to get detailed information.
2. There's a ranking system where you level up within the organization. Congrats, you've reached rank 164!
3. It's expensive, requiring an initial payment of 3,000.
4. Once you get to a high enough level you are required to recruit other members to join.