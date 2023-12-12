Is casein protein just as important as whey?

1rawdog said: The goal of all discussed in this thread is a very important part of the discussion. I assume strength, muscular health and recovery, possibly hypertrophy.



Non bro-science source for the first part? Taking that statement to mean that what you suggest would improve strength and/or hypertrophy.



Fairlife seems expensive for what you get from it to me, agree or no? Easiest is pretty subjective. 28g, that's a very low amount of protein assuming athletic goals. Click to expand...

Is not bro science. I mentioned that slow digesting proteins exist the same as carbs and the glycemic index you can look that up. I mentioned that fats can slow down digestion which they can.I mentioned fairlife because it’s 14g per serving vs 8 with traditional milk (it’s also lactose free). I also said combine it with another protein snack (like a chicken breast sandwich or something) now you should have 60-80g.Easiest is subjective? Pouring a glass of milk and drinking it is easier than cooking meat.You want like charts to read or something? You’re trying to complicate this.The point of taking a slower digesting protein before bed is to recover better while fasting. This leads to all the things you mentioned. Does it make a massive difference? If you eat a steak, take a whey shake, eat casein? That’s debatable. I’m simply suggesting doing something easy.Drink some casein but take another source. Eat some yogurt or cottage cheese and eat an other source. The 14-28g is probably enough “slow digesting” along with other sources. If you take a shake it’s only going to give you like 20-30 if you buy a quality powder form like myprotein or something.I didn’t realize you had financial struggles either so I just assumed you could afford the milk that costs a little more but gives you nearly 2x the protein.A chart, it’s not hard to look up the digestion rates of eggs, whey, casein, fish/meat, nuts etc. you can do the same with carbs pure sugar, brown rice, beans etc.Just eat protein and sleep you don’t have to get on the spectrum hyper fixated with this stuff.Here’s some bro science, myself (and others I know) seem to get odd or weird dreams when taking casein before bed.Again sleep and diet lead to these (strength, muscular health and recovery, possibly hypertrophy.) assuming you’re training optimally.Edit:Here’s a chart at the bottom of this page on the naked protein site. I choose this because the rates match up with more academic stuff than just shitty supplement companies trying to sell caisen powder.The only thing I will add is milk can vary (full fat vs skim the skim will be fast like whey and the whole will be slower like caisen).I personally only take a whey shake after workouts and a fast carb after a workout. As far as the rest goes I just mix my protein sources and eat them before I sleep (fast) a mix of proteins that digest at various rates. I basically eat a piece of chicken (boneless breast or thighs) a steak, fish (salmon or cod), a head of broccoli and a scoop of cottage cheese or Greek yogurt (usually 14 grams).A long ass time ago I took casein shakes. They taste like shit (worse than whey) and the mixing and texture is off to me. In order to make them taste good I had to add like bananas and peanut butter etc and use a vitamix. It gets old pretty fast so I just prefer eating what tastes good to me. The whole food sources is likely better anyways.