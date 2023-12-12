Is casein protein just as important as whey?

How much cottage cheese would you have to eat to compare to a casein protein shake? I'm wondering if it would affect your ability to sleep well in any wayI know a lot of people that will take it in the evening to curb late night snacking and to prevent the urge to eat mid sleep (I use to have this issue, would wake up at 4am with my stomach rumbling).
Casein isn't required, most of the people I knew who took it where cutting weight and wanted the convenience. Technically you can just eat cottage cheese before bed or mix a little bit of whey with a glass of milk and both will do essentially the same thing but cheaper
Serving size is 1/2 cup. Bigger guys or more serious athletes would probably have a full cup. I can't stand the taste of cottage cheese, so I don't personally do it. In regards to sleep unless you have some sort of reaction or allergy to milk/casein then you should be fine. It's not common but also not rare for people to not react great to casein.How much cottage cheese would you have to eat to compare to a casein protein shake? I'm wondering if it would affect your ability to sleep well in any way
Just as important as whey. And Beef. And Chicken. And Fish. And Eggs.I understand that it has a slower absorption rate but would you say that casein is something that everybody should have, similar to whey or not as important?
The goal of all discussed in this thread is a very important part of the discussion. I assume strength, muscular health and recovery, possibly hypertrophy.... You want fast protein post workout to replenish and slow proteins to recover ...
The easiest way to do it is drink like a 1-2 servings of fairlife whole milk before bed with another protein snack. It will give you 14-28g of casein protein.
The goal of all discussed in this thread is a very important part of the discussion. I assume strength, muscular health and recovery, possibly hypertrophy.
Non bro-science source for the first part? Taking that statement to mean that what you suggest would improve strength and/or hypertrophy.
Fairlife seems expensive for what you get from it to me, agree or no? Easiest is pretty subjective. 28g, that's a very low amount of protein assuming athletic goals.
EDIT - It's a day later and you've been on the site. I'm not sure but maybe you have not responded because alerts aren't working properly so here is an @ @AfroBanana , maybe that will work? Either that or you got nothing I guess, it would be sad but it could be both I suppose, no way to tell unless you respond. Good Day.Is not bro science. I mentioned that slow digesting proteins exist the same as carbs and the glycemic index you can look that up. I mentioned that fats can slow down digestion which they can. see above, irrelevant to the question
I mentioned fairlife because it’s 14g per serving vs 8 with traditional milk (it’s also lactose free). I also said combine it with another protein snack (like a chicken breast sandwich or something) now you should have 60-80g.
Easiest is subjective? Pouring a glass of milk and drinking it is easier than cooking meat. No, you said "with another protein snack". Is that easier than putting liquid and powder into a cup and shaking it? Subjective.
Also "1-2 servings of fairlife whole milk before bed with another protein snack. It will give you 14-28g of casein protein." If you are suggesting that a cup of fairlife would give you 14g of casein I've never seen any claim of that. 14g protein ? Yes, Milk is about 80/20 Casein/Whey though, I've only seen Fairlife claim to remove water and lactose.
You want like charts to read or something? You’re trying to complicate this. I'd say you are trying
The point of taking a slower digesting protein before bed is to recover better while fasting. Back to my request, can you provide even one legit study to support that vs a faster source? This leads to all the things you mentioned. Source? Does it make a massive difference? If you eat a steak, take a whey shake, eat casein? That’s debatable. I've not argued that I’m simply suggesting doing something easy.
Drink some casein but take another source. Eat some yogurt or cottage cheese and eat an other source. The 14-28g is probably enough “slow digesting” along with other sources. If you take a shake it’s only going to give you like 20-30 if you buy a quality powder form like myprotein or something. Call me crazy but you could always add another scoop
I didn’t realize you had financial struggles either so I just assumed you could afford the milk that costs a little more but gives you nearly 2x the protein. Smartass lol, I get it, it's sherdog, I do it here too. I'm doing just fine thanks, the savings here add up though which may be of varying importance to anyone reading along.
100g protein in contents from my local sources and myprotein (although I'd shop elsewhere and save money for probably a better product):
Whole milk - $5.00
Whole Milk Fairlfe - $7.50 - Works out fair compared to reg milk for protein, nice
Whey Powder - $3.68
Casein Powder - $3.52
Personally I'd rather go the cheaper route with the bonus of saving carbs macro for something else.
Slow and fast dietary proteins differently modulate postprandial protein accretionThe speed of absorption of dietary amino acids by the gut varies according to the type of ingested dietary protein. This could affect postprandial protein synthesis, breakdown, and deposition. To test this hypothesis, two intrinsically [13] C-leucine-labeled ...www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
A chart, it’s not hard to look up the digestion rates of eggs, whey, casein, fish/meat, nuts etc. you can do the same with carbs pure sugar, brown rice, beans etc. Not relevant until it's proved to be "better" for stated goals
...
Here’s a chart at the bottom of this page on the naked protein site. I choose this because the rates match up with more academic stuff than just shitty supplement companies trying to sell caisen powder. Please. This is a marketing piece that a high schooler could have written for that (shitty supplement?) company that contains outdated info and once again is irrelevant to my request.
Protein Absorption Rate ChartProtein absorption is a hot topic among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. To reach fitness goals, it’s important to understand how to best fuel your body. Many people wonder how much protein they should consume as well as the best sources of protein to maximize their body’s absorption of...nakednutrition.com
Milk Protein Isolate is basically just milk powder, same ratio's as I mentioned above approx 80% Casein and 20% Whey. So slower than whey by itself and a bit faster than casein by itself.Its slow... its slow... it's slow. We better all know that by now.
Slow or not, the shit doesnt mix well, and it doesnt curb hunger much.
What I dont know about is "milk protein isolate." So...wtf is this? How fast/slow does this digest?
Casein is literarly no fat cottage cheese in liquid form. If you read supplement websites, they want you to buy it. You could write an article about the amazing benefits of an apple, however apples are not profitable for the industry of suplements.
I didn’t respond because you’re literally acting on the spectrum about this.Seems to be some sort of disconnect here, please note the replies I've made in bold through your reply below. You've gone off on an unnecessary tangent, please read my request again "Non bro-science source for the first part? Taking that statement to mean that what you suggest would improve strength and/or hypertrophy." You may wish to read post #5 for further clarity.
By the first part I mean the first part of what I quoted where you said " You want fast protein post workout to replenish and slow proteins to recover". I never said it WAS bro-science but I have never seen any real science suggesting that it has proved significantly better that way with regard to athletic needs, just theoretical discussion so to me it is bro-science by definition at this point. I ask for a proper source to aid in my own education on the subject, can you provide some or are you just parroting what you have heard?
Your reply is mostly off-topic deflection, nothing in there that shows how that practice makes one bigger, faster, stronger etc.
I've taken the liberty of deleting some irrelevant parts below for brevity.
My request is sincere, i really want to know.
EDIT - It's a day later and you've been on the site. I'm not sure but maybe you have not responded because alerts aren't working properly so here is an @ @AfroBanana , maybe that will work? Either that or you got nothing I guess, it would be sad but it could be both I suppose, no way to tell unless you respond. Good Day.
I didn’t respond because you’re literally acting on the spectrum about this.
Fairlife is 80% (20% whey) casein roughly the same as cottage cheese. I’m sorry I threw out the total number as I assume whatever is a majority whey or casein can be referred to as such.
Fairlife is often under $5 at chain stores or discount clubs and easy to stock up on
Casein isn’t anabolic steroids. The benefits again many others mentioned (slow digesting and fasting). Again proteins like carbs digestion rates can possible benefit you to a degree.
You sound like an absolute novice that’s hyper fixated on something trivial. Will casein make you look like a bodybuilder and add plates to your big 3 lifts? Probably not. Will it potential assist in recovery long term (by consuming it at the right feeding windows) giving you some smaller benefits possibly……..
Can it help with anti catabolic during cutting? Along with BCAA’s? As already mentioned, likely.
Should you lay awake at night wondering about this and being obsessed with the science, probably not. You can find studies on absorption rates and benefits pretty sure you been linked some already.
Per gram of protein, casein powder is about the same price as cottage cheese. There's no money there. Skyr yogourt would be a little cheaper than the powder, but it's dense as fuck and annoying to eat. It's also annoying to have an absurd number of yogurt and cottage cheese containers taking up space in the fridge. Eating food is great when cutting because it gives you satiety. While bulking, the powder makes more sense.