Is Camp X Combativs in Toronto Canada, legit?

Its a combatives course offered in Toronto that claims to be of the same style of combatives that they train for in the american army.

Google, "Camp X combativs"

I'm having trouble seeing how it can be superior to training MMA. I cant wrap my head around the idea that all you need is a couple of hours of this type of training to be effective

What do you guys think?

Thanks in advance
 
theusmilitary.com is well recognized as a joke. it is certainly better than nothing, but not nearly as good as training MMA.

Frankly, it is understood that with soldiers if they are in a hand-to-hand combat situation, it is because their rifle has failed, their side arm has failed, they don’t have their knife, they can’t smack the guy in the head with their helmet, and there isn’t a convenient rock around to utilize instead.

mma is a sport. Self defense is about personal self protection and protecting others without resorting to murder. Being an infantry soldier is about killing enemies. Bare hand combat is a pretty inefficient way to go about that particular craft.
 
