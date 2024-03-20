Is Camp X Combativs in Toronto Canada, legit?

Its a combatives course offered in Toronto that claims to be of the same style of combatives that they train for in the american army.
Google, "Camp X combativs"
I'm having trouble seeing how it can be superior to training MMA. I cant wrap my head around the idea that all you need is a couple of hours of this type of training to be effective
What do you guys think?
Thanks in advance
