Is BJJ the worst MMA style

The rules need to change to stop Dagastani wrestling from gaming the system, which it currently is. They shouldn't get such an advantage to be able to do little damage and control someone for a full round, based on a single takedown. After 30 seconds of no damage on the ground, or no positional advancement to mount or back control, fighters should be stood up.



This debate always goes the same way. People will argue that MMA is meant to be a real fight and we should have unlimited rounds with no rules and no referees, blah blah blah. But real fights on the street involve guns and knives. Dagastani's would get stabbed in real life if they tried to wrestle some random person in the EU on the street.



Hopefully scoring criteria and referee decisions keep changing to punish control wrestling.