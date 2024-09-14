Is BJJ the worst MMA style

IDGETKTFO

IDGETKTFO

White Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 8, 2009
Messages
26,107
Reaction score
16,989
For Dagestani wrestling? Don't get me wrong, im not a fan of the stan, but I don't think BJJ has any chance against the stan wrestling.
 
Any sort of martial arts where you’re hugging or grinding another man is weak. Strikers are the only legit fighters in MMA. Imagine training to grab another man’s legs and maneuver to their back… It’s soft.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Any sort of martial arts where you’re hugging or grinding another man is weak. Strikers are the only legit fighters in MMA. Imagine training to grab another man’s legs and maneuver to their back… It’s soft.
Click to expand...
Imagine faking your hurt and dropping to the ground hoping your opponent jumps on top of you so you can wrap your legs around them, and hug them to death.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Is BJJ the worst MMA style for Dagestani wrestling? Don't get me wrong, im not a fan of the stan, but I don't think BJJ has any chance against the stan wrestling.
Click to expand...

I mean obviously not. Oliveira made it close against Arman, Craig submitted Ankalaev, Mokaev nearly had his leg ripped off, Khamzat didn't want to go to the ground with Burns etc.

The worst MMA style against Dagestani wrestling is literally any style of striking lol. BJJ is the second best against wrestling, only behind...wrestling.
 
Last edited:
Bjj is best grappling martial art in mma. Most common sub method is rnc, submissions are decisive win, not reliant on beta rules reliant on incompetent inconsistent judging

Wrestling isn’t even regarded in mma rules btw. See Dulgarian vs CRod for most recent example
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Any sort of martial arts where you’re hugging or grinding another man is weak. Strikers are the only legit fighters in MMA. Imagine training to grab another man’s legs and maneuver to their back… It’s soft.
Click to expand...

Super gay.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Oh like Conor vs Kalabeeb?
Click to expand...

Well, Conor got smashed by Khabib. But if you mean any of the times Conor successfully stopped the takedown in that fight, I'm struggling to see how you could possibly think that was due to his striking and not due to his grappling training.
 
Boxing and wrestling seems the best, but neither teach you how to defend low kicks.

Sanshou, Cung Le's style, seems to be the most well rounded of a single MA system. There just isn't a successful fighter to win a major championship. Not sure if Zhang Weili is a Sanshou fighter.

 
Khaosan said:
Super gay.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Click to expand...
c97fc85e-90aa-4cf3-a3ec-3a53619132f6_text.gif
 
I mean at least BJJ guys can do other things too now. Thanks the days of pulling guard for 5 rounds and butt scouting are long gone (for the most part)
 
The rules need to change to stop Dagastani wrestling from gaming the system, which it currently is. They shouldn't get such an advantage to be able to do little damage and control someone for a full round, based on a single takedown. After 30 seconds of no damage on the ground, or no positional advancement to mount or back control, fighters should be stood up.

This debate always goes the same way. People will argue that MMA is meant to be a real fight and we should have unlimited rounds with no rules and no referees, blah blah blah. But real fights on the street involve guns and knives. Dagastani's would get stabbed in real life if they tried to wrestle some random person in the EU on the street.

Hopefully scoring criteria and referee decisions keep changing to punish control wrestling.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
The rules need to change to stop Dagastani wrestling from gaming the system, which it currently is. They shouldn't get such an advantage to be able to do little damage and control someone for a full round, based on a single takedown. After 30 seconds of no damage on the ground, or no positional advancement to mount or back control, fighters should be stood up.

This debate always goes the same way. People will argue that MMA is meant to be a real fight and we should have unlimited rounds with no rules and no referees, blah blah blah. But real fights on the street involve guns and knives. Dagastani's would get stabbed in real life if they tried to wrestle some random person in the EU on the street.

Hopefully scoring criteria and referee decisions keep changing to punish control wrestling.
Click to expand...
But in the streets, Stans can carry knifes and guns too. Can you imagine being taken down, smothered for 5 minutes and then stabbed, or shot?
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Imagine faking your hurt and dropping to the ground hoping your opponent jumps on top of you so you can wrap your legs around them, and hug them to death.
Click to expand...
I hope for this situation every day to no avail. Usually people just walk around me though sometimes they stop and take pictures and call me mean names while taking said pictures. Regardless of how much I gesture no one takes me up on the offer Maybe I’m doing it wrong. 🤔
 
PhotographyRaptor said:
I hope for this situation every day to no avail. Usually people just walk around me though sometimes they stop and take pictures and call me mean names while taking said pictures. Regardless of how much I gesture no one takes me up on the offer Maybe I’m doing it wrong. 🤔
Click to expand...
What are you doing wrong join date 2021? Posting like a keyboard warrior?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,184
Messages
56,180,563
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top