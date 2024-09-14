Imagine faking your hurt and dropping to the ground hoping your opponent jumps on top of you so you can wrap your legs around them, and hug them to death.Any sort of martial arts where you’re hugging or grinding another man is weak. Strikers are the only legit fighters in MMA. Imagine training to grab another man’s legs and maneuver to their back… It’s soft.
Is BJJ the worst MMA style for Dagestani wrestling? Don't get me wrong, im not a fan of the stan, but I don't think BJJ has any chance against the stan wrestling.
Oh like Conor vs Kalabeeb?The worst MMA style against Dagestani wrestling is literally any style of striking lol.
But in the streets, Stans can carry knifes and guns too. Can you imagine being taken down, smothered for 5 minutes and then stabbed, or shot?The rules need to change to stop Dagastani wrestling from gaming the system, which it currently is. They shouldn't get such an advantage to be able to do little damage and control someone for a full round, based on a single takedown. After 30 seconds of no damage on the ground, or no positional advancement to mount or back control, fighters should be stood up.
This debate always goes the same way. People will argue that MMA is meant to be a real fight and we should have unlimited rounds with no rules and no referees, blah blah blah. But real fights on the street involve guns and knives. Dagastani's would get stabbed in real life if they tried to wrestle some random person in the EU on the street.
Hopefully scoring criteria and referee decisions keep changing to punish control wrestling.
I hope for this situation every day to no avail. Usually people just walk around me though sometimes they stop and take pictures and call me mean names while taking said pictures. Regardless of how much I gesture no one takes me up on the offer Maybe I'm doing it wrong.
What are you doing wrong join date 2021? Posting like a keyboard warrior?I hope for this situation every day to no avail. Usually people just walk around me though sometimes they stop and take pictures and call me mean names while taking said pictures. Regardless of how much I gesture no one takes me up on the offer Maybe I’m doing it wrong.