Is Bantamweight the division with the most iron chinned guys?

You got Chito, Cejudo, Yan, Sadong. Sandhagen has a pretty good chin, munhoz. Any other division with so many tough durable guys in the top 15?
 
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?

Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Probably helps that they are getting hit by guys that weigh in as middle school children the day before the fight.

Chitos chin was pretty ridiculous last night though, reminded me of the Homer Simpson boxing episode.
Bantamweights are probably closer to the average population than you think. Most of these guys probably walk around as fit men between 150-160 lbs between fights when not cutting. That's probably what most guys are supposed to weigh in at if they were actually healthy. And when I say healthy I mean like all around healthy. Not just stuffing your face and focusing on weight training
 
Fatback96 said:
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?

Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
He turned Yan into a panic wrestler

0FfDTAu.gif
 
Fatback96 said:
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?

Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
Chito and yan have never even been hurt or seriously rocked in any other fight that I can think of. Omalley had both of them seriously hurt
 
Fatback96 said:
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?

Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
he also walked into it, it's not like he was trying to defend
 
Fatback96 said:
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?

Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
he doesn't hit hard, he just too accurate and knows where to hurt you. Omalley with power would break the matrix.
 
