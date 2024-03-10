Is Bantamweight the division with the most iron chinned guys?

Bantamweights are probably closer to the average population than you think. Most of these guys probably walk around as fit men between 150-160 lbs between fights when not cutting. That's probably what most guys are supposed to weigh in at if they were actually healthy. And when I say healthy I mean like all around healthy. Not just stuffing your face and focusing on weight trainingProbably helps that they are getting hit by guys that weigh in as middle school children the day before the fight.
Chitos chin was pretty ridiculous last night though, reminded me of the Homer Simpson boxing episode.
He turned Yan into a panic wrestlerOr Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?
Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
Chito and yan have never even been hurt or seriously rocked in any other fight that I can think of. Omalley had both of them seriously hurtOr Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?
Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
he also walked into it, it's not like he was trying to defendOr Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?
Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
Did you hear that knee....?Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?
Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.
Good chin or pillow fisted.You got Chito, Cejudo, Yan, Sadong. Sandhagen has a pretty good chin, munhoz. Any other division with so many tough durable guys in the top 15?
He turned Yan into a panic wrestler
Or Sean just doesn’t hit as hard as people say. Who has he actually KO’d that are ranked in the top 15?
Inb4 someone says Sterling, he’s chinny if you can land on him.