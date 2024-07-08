Is anyone from Morocco?

I am travelling to Marrakech for 7 days next week I have done a bit of research and booked a couple of things to do but if there is anyone with local knowledge about cool places to visit, nice things to eat etc it would be greatly appreciated!



Also would be good to know if I will get some relief from the absolutely relentless sales pressure and scams I read about if walking around with a kid? Rough ideas of prices for things in the souks (small lamps / tagines / spices / leather bag etc)



I've kind of spooked myself over preparing for it and exaggerated the idea of the Jemma el-Fnaa being a vipers nest of cutpurses and frauds - I'm sure it can't all be like that so kindly put me at ease haha



I've had a look at basic touristy stuff online and on YouTube so have some basic ideas but if anyone here is from there it would be cool to hear some insider perspective! Thanks