Is anyone else cursed with good looks?

Sad to say it but I’ve unfortunately been gifted with good looks. I look like I’m still in college even though I graduated 30 years ago. Girls don’t talk to me once they find out I’m taken. I hate seeing hope in their faces and just completely shutting them down. It breaks my heart. Also dudes hit on me all the time and I turn them down as well.
To all the good looking guys out there, what do you guys do so you don’t get attention in public? I have to find a way to make myself look less attractive so I can blend in more with the general public. Thanks in advance Sherbros.
