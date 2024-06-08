  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is anyone else cursed with good looks?

Sad to say it but I’ve unfortunately been gifted with good looks. I look like I’m still in college even though I graduated 30 years ago. Girls don’t talk to me once they find out I’m taken. I hate seeing hope in their faces and just completely shutting them down. It breaks my heart. Also dudes hit on me all the time and I turn them down as well.

To all the good looking guys out there, what do you guys do so you don’t get attention in public? I have to find a way to make myself look less attractive so I can blend in more with the general public. Thanks in advance Sherbros.
 
I wouldn't call it a curse, just something you deal with. I notice it a lot more when I'm in a smaller town; like right now I'm in Reno and there definitely aren't too many people that look like me. I end up having to ignore women trying to get my attention and dudes looking at me sideways. It is what it is. Back home in Houston it's not as much as when I was in my 20's and 30's, but its still there to a degree. If you ever need another beautiful person to talk to about beautiful person problems, just shoot me a pm OP.
 
A man should care about being a dangerous guy with solid skills in all important categories. With rock solid confidence.

And use it to be a good person.

Dont care about looks. You dont need it.
 
Yep, it doesn't suck.

Also, I have good ear genetics... in my almost 42 years I've received black belts in Tae Kwon Do, Tang Soo Do, train Muay Thai and boxing, wrestled, done Judo, and am a BJJ black belt (received in December of 2023) and not even a little bit of cauliflower ear.

I get clowned on by the grapplers for it, until I hit 'em with a hard Harai Goshi off their lazy dumb-ass single.

<suzylol>
 
