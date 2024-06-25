  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Is Anthony Smith the backup for the title fight this weekend?

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
15,320
Reaction score
58,096
Anthony Smith is the only ranked LHW (Dolidze is a MW) on the card outside of the main event. Is it possible that Anthony Smith steps in to fight in the main event if Pereira or Prochazka can't make it to the cage?

20240621_211016.jpg

20240621_211127.jpg

Also Pereira has Smith in his sights, he beat him up on the UFC game in the recent embedded.



 
This guy thinks he's #2, even through his losses, he still thinks he's top ranked.
He's one of the most delusional fighters to ever grace the ufc. And that it self? Says a lot.

With that said. He's not a filler fighter,
He's normally talking out of context like he's relevant, that's how delusional he is..
"Bit of a streak"
Means 2 wins or more. Winning 2 in your last 5, Spanning over 2 years.
Losing to walker and wining over unranked opponents isn't a streak
1win only being recent, and absolutely merked 2 fights ago....
 
Let's not pretend that under the right circumstances ANYONE can get a title shot after a little streak.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
How big of mismatch is Anthony Smith vs Alex Pereira?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
cburm
cburm
Black9
Media Michael Bisping/Anthony Smith: "Islam Makhachev vs Alex Pereira For LHW Belt Would be 50/50 Fight"
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
4K
Ibm
Ibm
AmbassadorFright
Media Anthony Smith says Alex Pereira would "jump at the opportunity" to fight him
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
4K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,255
Messages
55,747,451
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top