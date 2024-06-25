This guy thinks he's #2, even through his losses, he still thinks he's top ranked.

He's one of the most delusional fighters to ever grace the ufc. And that it self? Says a lot.



With that said. He's not a filler fighter,

He's normally talking out of context like he's relevant, that's how delusional he is..

"Bit of a streak"

Means 2 wins or more. Winning 2 in your last 5, Spanning over 2 years.

Losing to walker and wining over unranked opponents isn't a streak

1win only being recent, and absolutely merked 2 fights ago....