Anthony Smith is the only ranked LHW (Dolidze is a MW) on the card outside of the main event. Is it possible that Anthony Smith steps in to fight in the main event if Pereira or Prochazka can't make it to the cage?
Also Pereira has Smith in his sights, he beat him up on the UFC game in the recent embedded.
