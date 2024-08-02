Is Alexa Grasso the most underrated female fighter in history?

She's one of most well rounded female fighter in the world;

Boxing level pretty much rare to see in WMMA;

She matched with Valentina in every single area: knocked her down (not even Nunes or Holm did that being way bigger), subimited her (none had done with her before), took her down two times using wrestling, took her back three times in two fights;

Very smart and strategic fighter, area where Valentina usually is way above her opponents;

Big heart, great endurance, physically strong (Valentina couldn't muscled out her)



I can't undestand how a fighter with all these qualities does not receive the credits she deserves