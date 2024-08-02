Is Alexa Grasso the most underrated female fighter in history?

She's one of most well rounded female fighter in the world;
Boxing level pretty much rare to see in WMMA;
She matched with Valentina in every single area: knocked her down (not even Nunes or Holm did that being way bigger), subimited her (none had done with her before), took her down two times using wrestling, took her back three times in two fights;
Very smart and strategic fighter, area where Valentina usually is way above her opponents;
Big heart, great endurance, physically strong (Valentina couldn't muscled out her)

I can't undestand how a fighter with all these qualities does not receive the credits she deserves
 
You also have to look at the fact that Valentina is 36 now... and not exactly as athletic as when she fought Nunes at 29 years old... she has looked noticably slower since the Lauren Murphy fight... (luckily Lauren Murphy is old and sucks)

that said Alexa Grasso is a cutie, and has good hands and overall skills. I wish we weren't seeing the third Val fight so we can see if Alexa can handle the grapplers in the division. Suarez manhandled her when they fought years ago and they are in the same division.
 
No, that would be Megumi Fuji. A pioneer and Japanese fighter. She's 50 today but twenty years she went on a good run. She even beat future champion Carla Esparza in Bellator. Unfortunately she peaked too early but she was well rounded and legit in her prime.
 
Lately it seems like there's one guy, some sad unfortunate person with multiple Sherdog accounts who keeps making the same shitty type of troll threads, and just alternates between different usernames, filling up the board with horseshit all day long.
 
I don't know about all time, but sure. She probably suffers from only facing Valentina so far as champion. I think her best asset is her attitude and ability to constantly improve. I don't think we've seen her peak yet, so maybe the adulation will come.
 
She's probably the most popular WMMA fighter

alexa-grasso.gif
 
Valentina is 36. It's different. Time frames. Can't compare her to Nunes.
 
GiganticMeat said:
I don't know about all time, but sure. She probably suffers from only facing Valentina so far as champion. I think her best asset is her attitude and ability to constantly improve. I don't think we've seen her peak yet, so maybe the adulation will come.
I see she being adulated but by her personality, looks, "cutteness" and etc. I feel like almost no one sees her as a real badass. Maybe she needs to do something scary to have the same hype of Zhang and Kayla
 
Last edited:
Trabaho said:
Valentina is 36. It's different. Time frames. Can't compare her to Nunes.
Valentina was fast like hell and her take downs timing was better than never in both two fights. She would had beat 99% of female fighters

She was 34 when lost her belt by Grasso. Holly Holm killed Ronda at the same age
Age in WMMA impacts way less than in male divisions
 
Didn't we claim in lower weight classes past 35 is old ? Also how many mma and muay thai fights
No she was 35 and 3 days. Stop lying.
 
C'mon, Valentina only had disavantages against Nunes and didn't come close to being finished. Val didn't need handle with weight, reach, punch and strenght difference agains Alexa how needed against Nunes. Val x Grasso was a purely technical/tactical and mental dispute. Physically they were equal
 
Much less in the women's divisions. We saw Holly holm dominating Mega Anderson and Irene Aldana (four five rounds) - both top 5 - when she was 37 and 39 years old and she had suffer some brutal KO in her boxing career. I heard Norma Dumont speaking in a podcast about how the female longevity in MMA was totally different of male. Valentina never even suffered knockdowns, her failures against Grasso were not physical or because of her chin (like usually happens with declining fighters). Grasso just made the best decisions and knew how to capitalize on her technical failures, this is why Valentina lost her belt and didn't recovered it
 
i agree, though she does lack power. that is the one thing she's lacking in her game. i don't think it would hurt her to maybe add a few more pounds to her lifting regiment.
 
While she is very attractive, she has too many wins by decision, and I'd say she's pretty much rated about correctly, not under or overrated.
 
