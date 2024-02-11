Is a UFC PI punching bag the best promo the UFC could do to sell Pyfer to the fans?

Fact Checker
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2022
- Messages
- 2,254
- Reaction score
- 6,286
Seriously, the UFC has been shoving this dude down their fans throats for the past year on the basis of what?
Zero martial arts credentials, zero wins over relevant guys, limited skillset, and barely went 1-1 in the contender series lol…
How does the UFC justify giving this average Joe a main event spot?
Maybe I’m missing something here… but please educate me as to why anyone should care about Joe Pyfer?
Zero martial arts credentials, zero wins over relevant guys, limited skillset, and barely went 1-1 in the contender series lol…
How does the UFC justify giving this average Joe a main event spot?
Maybe I’m missing something here… but please educate me as to why anyone should care about Joe Pyfer?