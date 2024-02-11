Is a UFC PI punching bag the best promo the UFC could do to sell Pyfer to the fans?

Seriously, the UFC has been shoving this dude down their fans throats for the past year on the basis of what?


Zero martial arts credentials, zero wins over relevant guys, limited skillset, and barely went 1-1 in the contender series lol…


How does the UFC justify giving this average Joe a main event spot?


Maybe I’m missing something here… but please educate me as to why anyone should care about Joe Pyfer?
 
Bc Joe Moe kept whining about not wanting to fight top guys unless he's paid more despite not deserving a pay raise by being unproven. Literally no clue where any hype for this guy came from, he's showing absolutely nothing.
 
He has a cool name, throws bombs, is a ginger, and looks like an inmate. Dana loves that combo for some reason.
 
The promo's certainly aren't meant for shit talking keyboard warriors who have never trained and would never utter any of those words to fighters IRL.

And who also happen to stream everything and never pay a dime for the product. So OP is certainly not part of the target audience for the UFC.
 
To be fair being the main event for an Apex card is like being the main event for an LFA card
 
The promo's certainly aren't meant for shit talking keyboard warriors who have never trained and would never utter any of those words to fighters IRL.

What does any of this even mean?


Is this your burner Daner?

<31>
 
We can be mean to eachother all day, but everything I said is pretty much factual buddy boy.
Wait what? Who’s being mean? I genuinely had no clue what you’re going on about and asked you to clarify. Did you want me to pay for the Joe Pyfer FN card? Well I did.



{<huh}
 
Because white plus childhood trauma is what's in these days
 
