I had my first two kids at 43 and 45. I don’t really have any regrets because I know I wouldn’t have been a very good father in my 20’s and early 30’s. Once I was finally ready my wife and I had trouble getting pregnant and we had a miscarriage. So we’re actually pretty lucky.



I do often think that I probably won’t be alive when they reach my current age and it does make me sad. And I don’t feel that old at 47.



But I’ve never known live like this. Sounds cliche but the love I have for these kids is next level. Sure I love my parents and wife but the love you have for your kids is on another level.